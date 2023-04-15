Ross Chastain Wants to Race Rain or Shine at Martinsville After Using Wet Weather Tires

After experiencing the new wet weather tires in the Craftsman Truck Series, Ross Chastain is ready to race rain or shine on Sunday in the Cup Series. Echoing sentiments from fans and other NASCAR drivers, Chastain was totally fine with the new tires. In fact, he liked racing with them in the limited time that they did.

Ross Chastain is always going to be in favor of racing over not racing. He’s just a guy that loves to drive and that will likely never not be true. So, after the Long John Silver’s 200 was called due to weather, he thought it was too early to be called.

Here is something we likely won’t see a lot this year, Chastain and Kyle Busch agree on this point.

“I thought it was fine, I honestly think we can be racing right now,” said after the race via Dalton Hopkins of Fronstretch. “This is a little heavy, maybe. But like, let’s try it. I don’t think the spray is going to be bad here. It dried out, it was not raining really when we were on the rain tires. Our tires blistered and blew apart. They were fine to hold air. Definitely could be racing right now I think from what I felt earlier.

“I’ve been a believer so I’m a bit biased. I believed in these tires, this latest generation of rain tire. So, this circumstance, like light drizzle, just enough to keep it wet, and not let the tires get hot.”

After 124 laps, very few under green and just one long run to speak of in the race, it was called. Corey Heim led Busch and took home his first grandfather clock. Ross Chastain and others just wanted a chance to actually race for the win.

Ross Chastain Down to Race Wet Tires in Cup Series

There is a chance that rain could play a factor on Sunday. It hasn’t gotten over a 50% chance of rain, but scattered storms could mess with things. After his time with these new tires, Ross Chastain is down to put them on his No. 1 Chevy Camaro and get to racing.

“I’m good to race on them. I am,” Chastain continued after the race. “I think this right now it might be getting a little heavy but we could have kept going, put rains back on. But at the end of the day give us the option. Now that we know, now that everybody’s watched this race, give the teams and drivers and the strategy a chance to play itself out.

“Don’t make us go dries and make us go wets. Let us have a little bit. We tear trucks up in the dry and race cars up in the dry every weekend, let us have a shot to play some strategy and do this. They had plenty of grip in the concrete for sure.”

Ross Chastain believes that the field could've kept going with rain tires at Martinsville in a #NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race ended early by rain:



(via @PitLaneLT) pic.twitter.com/LcOpuz1vmV — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) April 15, 2023

Ross Chastain just wants a chance. We know what happens when Chastain is put into a tough situation at Martinsville. He makes the most of it and is always down to make history. If NASCAR can get passed themselves, maybe we see someone win the first-ever race with wet weather tires on an oval.

Martinsville is the perfect track to do it at.