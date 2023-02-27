If you ask Ross Chastain himself, he will tell you he just loves to race. That’s why Melon Man is returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Las Vegas is going to be another week of double duty for Chastain as he gets himself back into form this season.

Ross Chastain is going to pilot the Niece Motorsports No. 41 WWEX Racing Chevy Silverado. The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 is scheduled for Friday, March 3 at 9:00 PM EST. It’s a late one, folks.

Las Vegas is a lot of fun, and home to a guy who likes to dabble in some Truck Series racing – Kyle Busch. Rowdy is going to race all three national series this weekend in what will be a homecoming for him.

Chastain is just excited to be racing some more laps.

He's Back.🍉



Excited to have @RossChastain behind the wheel of our No. 41 @WWEXRacing Silverado this weekend at @LVMotorSpeedway! pic.twitter.com/0pjvvdUtgN — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) February 27, 2023

Even though he has had some disappointment in the way that he hasn’t won a race this season, Ross Chastin can’t complain much. He knows that he is in a much better place now at this point in the year than he was at this point in 2022.

Finishing a strong P3 on the day with arguably the second-best car there isn’t a loss. In fact, he swept the first two stages. He just happened to run into a rejuvenated Busch with a very fast car.

Ross Chastain ‘So Close’ at Fontana Finale

You only get one chance to win the last race at a venue. Ross Chastain couldn’t get the checkered flag, but he had a memorable performance. It’s a shame that his orange Kubota No. 1 Chevy was upstaged by that beautiful Lucas Oil blue No. 8 of Busch.

Although he didn’t win the race, he made progress and his team as a whole came away with a great result. Daniel Suárez finished behind Chastain, P4. Not a bad result for the Trackhouse boys on Sunday. But he was “so close” to the win.

Ross Chastain is out to prove in 2023 that 2022 wasn’t a fluke. He wants to win races and put himself ahead of the field. He picked up some wins last season and finished runner-up in the Championship 4.

If he can find a way to start winning races, things will get very interesting. For now, he’s working on getting in a lot of laps so he can fine-tune those skills. He doesn’t care what ride it is, he just wants to race.