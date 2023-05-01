Ross Chastain’s pit crew stages fake TV interview with cardboard camera and teleprompter

Those guys in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing pit box are feeling good. Ross Chastain’s crew were full of jokes this Monday morning. When you get an extra day to prepare for Dover, things get a little wild. Especially if you’re working with the Melon Man in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Pit crews are one of the most underrated aspects of motorsports. NASCAR pit crews can be full of hilarious characters. Over the years, the big guys behind the wall have made jokes with the media. Ross Chastain’s crew had a whole cardboard get-up ready to go for Monday.

They aren’t the first pit crew to get silly during a delayed race. However, they are the latest and maybe greatest to do it at this point. They could take Jamie Little’s job, or at least work with her, with skills like these.

So, @RossChastain team is ready to go over the wall and behind the wall with me.

NASCAR drivers get credit for their sponsor name-drops all the time. How about he pit crew guys getting off some Roll Tides, mentioning their driver Ross Chastain, and shouting out Jockey all within 11 seconds? Truly professional.

If this is how loose and good Chastain’s crew feels now, they might have something good up their sleeve for Monday afternoon. Perhaps Ross is feeling just as confident and carefree as he makes his way to the green flag.

Ross Chastain starting next to Denny Hamlin at Dover

The Monster Mile. High banks of concrete ready to tear up some Goodyear tires. An that is what we should expect, folks. With a washout all weekend after the Xfinity and ARCA races, this track is green and has no rubber on it.

The first half of this race is going to be very interesting. If drivers can manage to save their tires or just keep the car under them, then they should find success. However, there is always a chance that the Monster Mile is going to send you around and into the wall.

Ross Chastain is going to be starting next to his good friend Denny Hamlin. The good news is that Chastain has Daniel Suárez close by in the row behind him.

So, if it comes down to it, those Trackhouse Racing guys could really put the pressure on Hamlin. From Row 7 and 8, I don’t think it is going to be worth the trouble.

Still, something to keep your eye on if they stick together throughout the duration of the race.