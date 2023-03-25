Ryan Blaney Believes No Stage Breaks Will Improve Racing at COTA

On Sunday, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA will be a little different. Ryan Blaney is looking forward to the changes. For starters, we are not going to have stage breaks. The race will just keep going on as normal. However, stage points will be awarded by NASCAR.

The stages aren’t the only thing that is different this year. This new short-track/road course package provides less downforce and more tire wear. Goodyear is using a compound on tires this weekend to create more tire fall-off and lap differentials.

Looking at the changes ahead, Ryan Blaney thinks that this is a step in the right direction. After talk between NASCAR and the drivers over the last year or so, this is the plan that they have come up with.

“A handful of years ago, that’s how it was,” Blaney said, via NASCAR. “It’s just [about] pitting the race backwards and this is something we’ve been talking about for a year or so, NASCAR and the drivers. Stage breaks at road courses can just jumble the field up so much it gets messy.”

For those hoping to see a cleaner race, well, that’s what you are likely going to get. Ryan Blaney is thinking that we are going to get a better product overall.

“I think it’s going to clean it up a bit,” the driver went on. “I think it’s right for road courses personally. We’ll find out. I had no preference either way, honestly, but I think it’s going to be a better [race] with more strategy involved in the race calling.”

We’ll have to wait and see if this cleans up the race or just strings it out more than it was, to begin with.

Ryan Blaney Posts Solid Practice Time

We have qualifying coming up here in a bit. However, Ryan Blaney has shown that he has a little speed out there on the track. He was able to post a P12 lap during practice. These Cup Series drivers were able to get used to the new package and check outthe track a bit.

Blaney was the third of the Team Penske drivers in practice. Austin Cindric, who has shown promise on the road, was P7 after practice just ahead of Bubba Wallace. Joey Logano was close behind in P9 after the practice session was through.

Ryan Blaney and his teammates are going to try and turn this thing around. Get closer to the front and hopefully, be in contention with a lap to go. Last week it was Penske all day, this week we might see the same thing.

I will say that Tyler Reddick was the top car in practice. He might just run away with this one if we aren’t careful.