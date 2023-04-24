Ryan Blaney Calls Bubba Wallace Incident ‘Hard Racing’

While Ryan Blaney came away with P2 in the GEICO 500 at Talladega, he was disappointed to lose out on another race. It has been a long time since Blaney’s last win at Daytona in the fall of 2021. The NASCAR driver also happened to spin out one of his good friends in the process.

Bubba Wallace already took the blame for the late wreck in the GEICO 500. Ryan Blaney knew that he didn’t do anything wrong. He wasn’t harsh about the triple block that Wallace made, in fact, he felt it was the move he would have made himself.

“I mean it’s hard to block in these cars and I feel like he kinda triple moved on me, can’t really do that. I mean blocked the middle, blocked the bottom, blocked the top, and I’m there. A shame to get turned but I don’t know what else I can do besides slam on the brakes, and I can’t do that.

“I’m not blaming anybody, that’s just hard racing. As leader I would have done the same thing, right? You’re trying to block and maintain the lead. But as second I gotta take every run I can get, keep my momentum. So, just one of those things that stinks.”

Ryan Blaney had more to say to the media after the race. Check out the video from Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

Ryan Blaney on the last-lap wreck, the overtime restarts and another race where he has to wonder what needs to happen for him to win. pic.twitter.com/G5p4nHlfrB — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 24, 2023

P2 is nice. But not when you felt you could have been P1. That win is coming for Ryan Blaney. He just has to keep patient and hope that luck goes his way for once. Kyle Busch took control of the race as the caution flew out and it was a bad break for the Team Penske driver.

What Does Ryan Blaney Have to Do?

Watching Joey Logano win a championship last year must have been hard. Then losing a close one at Talladega as he did on Sunday, that’s a bad beat and then some. Team Penske has the cars and the talent to get the 12 car in victory lane. Things just don’t seem to go their way, ever.

One thing I can guarantee, the next golf trip that Wallace and Blaney go on together is going to be fun. They will be able to hash this out on their own terms. Both of these drivers are turning their attention to Kansas in a couple of weeks and marking that as the must-win on the list now.

If Ryan Blaney can catch a break, he’s due for a win. He has so much talent behind the wheel, it is wild that he hasn’t won in over a year.

This Next Gen car has taken some getting used to. This second year though is the time for drivers to show that they have an understanding of the car and make it work. Blaney needs to show that he can win in this new car.