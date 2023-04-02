As the NASCAR green flag pit stops were cycling through, Ryan Blaney left his pit stall as his crew was giving an adjustment with the wedge wrench. It is the tool you see crews stick in the back windshield and twist it one way or another.

Just as Ryan Blaney was dropped from the jack, he thought he was good to go. That wedge wrench was still in his window and as his crew member tried to grab it, he was thrown to the ground by the No. 12 Ford Mustang.

You never like to see a pit crew member hit the ground like this. Hope he had those knee pads on tight. Blaney had to come back through. NASCAR gave him the black flag to remove that wrench.

While this was a scary situation, all the crew members involved were fine. This was a setback for Ryan Blaney and his team. That was not the result that they wanted from those green flag stops.

This is a race that Blaney can definitely win if he can avoid mistakes like that. The final stage of this race is going to be long and there will be cautions. One team is going to come out on top.

Ryan Blaney Slips Up, Will Try to Rebound

With just one more stage to get it done, Ryan Blaney is going to have to avoid any more mistakes. We saw Denny Hamlin was able to come back from the back of the field earlier in the race. As the laps tick down, there will be less time to recover.

So, Blaney will have to get to work. His team has a car that is fast enough to compete in the top five and he could end up competing for a win at the end. We saw last year that Blaney was capable of competing at Richmond. Mistakes like this have kept him from capitalizing on those chances.

As this race gets to the end, the Toyotas are coming on strong. Things are going to be tough moving forward for the 12 team. A lot will have to happen, even with strong driving from Blaney, in order to put this car where it should be.

With so much on the line at the 3/4 mile track, will Ryan Blaney be able to rebound from this mistake and salvage this race?