Ryan Blaney Drops Epic Bristol Dirt Race Playlist Featuring Muddy Waters, Billy Strings, and Chris Stapleton

Another week another Ryan Blaney playlist to get you going. The NASCAR Food City Bristol Dirt Race is almost here and Blaney has the tunes to get you ready. This is a fun thing that Blaney does each week where he builds a playlist and asks fans to join in with their own additions.

This week, the playlist includes hits from Muddy Waters, Alice in Chains, Billy Strings, Jason Aldean, and so much more. Ryan Blaney continues to prove that he has an Outsider’s taste in music. So do his fans.

If you want to get your mind on dirt, mud, and Bristol, Tennessee then you need to check out this playlist. You’re going to find something that you like and you might discover something that you’ve never heard before.

It’s time to unearth some #LocalTracks from Bristol. Give me your dirt inspired Rock ‘n’ Roll, Blues, Grunge or Country from down that dusty road that exudes Bristol Dirt.



JOIN us and share our #POSTCARD and make sure to watch Sun 7PM ET @NASCARONFOX https://t.co/6XxhFe9v4g pic.twitter.com/5CB6GqZRZh — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) April 6, 2023

Ryan Blaney has a great playlist this week and fans are just making it better.

As Blaney prepares for another edition of the Bristol Dirt Race, it is worth noting that he did well last season. He was near the front most of the time and ended up pulling out a P5 finish. He is going to try and improve upon that this weekend. With some early season struggles, a big performance on the dirt could do a lot for Blaney’s year.

Ryan Blaney Bristol Dirt Odds

While we know that Ryan Blaney has the tunes for this weekend, does he have the car? Bristol Dirt can provide a lot of unusual problems for drivers and their pit crews. However, moving into this weekend, Blaney isn’t looking too bad. At least if you ask the folks in Las Vegas.

The Bristol Dirt Race odds came out this week. To no one’s surprise, Kyle Larson is once again the favorite. He is a dirt racer through and through and loves to sling some mud when he can. Whether that translates to a solid day at Bristol this Easter remains to be seen. Larson is favored at 5-1 odds.

A little further down the list, we have Ryan Blaney. He has the third-best odds among the Ford group at 16-1 odds. Chase Briscoe at 9-1 and Joey Logano at 14-1 are just ahead of the No. 12 Mustang.

It is Easter weekend and there is going to be dirt flying own in Bristol, Tennessee. Will we see Blaney improve upon that P5 result from last year or will he be listening to some sad country songs wondering what could have been after this race?