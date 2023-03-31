Ryan Blaney Gives His Take on Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez Feud

Gearing up for this weekend at Richmond Raceway, the Trackhouse Racing feud is still all the news in NASCAR, even Ryan Blaney has weighed in. In case you didn’t know, Daniel Suárez got pretty upset with Ross Chastain at COTA last week. He blames his teammate for costing him a top-five finish.

There’s no secret that NASCAR teammates have arguments. In fact, many of the best duos have often rubbed one another the wrong way. Even Ryan Blaney has gotten into arguments with his Team Penske teammates.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports asked him about teammate feuds. Blaney broke it down from his own experience.

“I think you have to mend those fences [with teammates]. Other drivers if you get into it on the race track, everyone’s different, you might not put as much of an effort to mend those fences. Maybe it’s someone you’re not too fond of. You might put minimal effort to mend the fence. You know, you might mend it with a nail instead of a teammate you’re going to mend that thing with screws and wire and maybe even a little bit of glue.

“Just because you’re trying to work together. At the end of the day, everybody’s going to come together, no matter if you’re a teammate, worst enemies, best friends, you do this enough you’re going to get into it with everybody. Intentional or not. Those things just happen. The teammate side, I’ve been on, you know Joey and I have had a couple of run-ins over the years, me and Austin and you get over that stuff. You talk about it, you get over it, and you move on from it.”

Those Trackhouse guys will be the last thing that Ryan Blaney is thinking about when he gets to Richmond this weekend.

Ryan Blaney Ready For Richmond

Based on last year’s races at Richmond Raceway and his strong result at Phoenix this season, Ryan Blaney has a positive outlook. This track is tough to navigate when the field is bunched up. There will be lots of bumping and rough racing. But Blaney might thrive in that.

“I thought we had good cars there last year in both races from the whole team and I’m excited to get there,” said in a press release. “Hopefully, we learned a little bit from Phoenix that we can apply over to Richmond and keep building on that racetrack. I think it’s okay, but you can always improve, and I think we can get a little bit better.”

Last April, Blaney led the Toyota Owners 400 for 128 laps. While he couldn’t pull off the win, it was a strong result that showed promise in the first year of the Next Gen car. Still, he’d like to win.

At Phoenix, Blaney almost surged to a win on the last restart. This weekend, don’t be surprised if he’s doing the same thing this weekend with a few laps to go.