Ryan Blaney Judges Some of The Best And Worst Motorsports Tattoos

Although he is usually covered from head to toe in a helmet and race suit, Ryan Blaney is the tattoo guy in NASCAR. He’s got lots of great art on his skin. So, during media days, the Team Penske driver went over some of the best and the very worst motorsports tattoos on the internet.

Ryan Blaney has an eye for art. You won’t see a poorly done piece on his skin. One of the best tattoos Blaney has is a Star Wars thigh piece. This past week has been NASCAR Production Days.

Inked came by and talked to Blaney. They had a selection of tattoos to show him. Some he loved, others…not so much. Also, the humble brag about being in Cars 3 is noted.

Still thinking @JeffGordonWeb should sign that tattoo https://t.co/NkwYTl0p58 — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) January 26, 2023

Among Ryan Blaney’s favorites were clearly the Indy 500 tribute half sleeve and the Tow Mater patch. I’d love to see Blaney get a Mater-inspired tattoo, it fit his personality perfectly.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that last tattoo…the Jeff Gordon motif. Featuring the famous rainbow DuPont scheme, the classic Pepsi scheme, and of course, the flames scheme. They look a bit better on the track than they do as a tattoo.

And I agree, Gordon needs to find that person and sign the art just like Ryan Blaney said.

Can Ryan Blaney Grab a Win in 2023?

As the season inches closer and closer, Ryan Blaney and the other NASCAR drivers are preparing for the grind ahead. 2022 was a good year for Blaney and his No. 12 team. He was arguably the most consistent driver for most of the season. It did not result in a win, though.

Outside of taking home the $1,000,000 prize for winning the All-Star Race, Blaney had a goose egg in the W column. That’s not like the talented Ford driver. 2023 is a new opportunity to punch one into Victory Lane.

Based on his performances last season, where he would get so close and just miss out, I have a feeling he will have a couple of checkered flags to his name this season.

But will we see Ryan Blaney with any new ink this season?