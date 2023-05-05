Before the NASCAR Cup Series gets racing at Kansas on Sunday, Ryan Blaney and others went to Quail Hollow to drive some balls at the range. The Wells Fargo Championship is taking place at Quail Hollow and Blaney was joined by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and William Byron at the driving range.

In case you don’t know, a lot of NASCAR drivers golf. Many of them have their own leagues and things they compete against each other in. So, it’s no surprise that these guys have some decent skills with a club.

According to Ryan Blaney, Stenhouse Jr. is the best golfer among them. However, the Team Penske driver can smash a ball on the range. After some help from Ricky, Blaney ripped one for 280+ yards of carry and more than 300+ yards total.

Meanwhile, Stenhouse Jr. and Byron were able to put up some nice drives of their own.

Drivers hitting drivers 🏎️@NASCAR stars go the distance on the range @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/lqbZ26yIbI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 5, 2023

I’m not sure what it is about Ryan Blaney’s drive, but the way he whips back on the club in his backswing is startling. It’s like he twists the club sideways and flicks it back as he smashes the ball. A little more Happy Gilmore in his style than his NASCAR peers.

The guys were also able to get some tips from Mackenzie Hughes. The PGA golfer was actually able to get Blaney to adjust his drive and it helped him and the other drivers for the better.

Crafting ⚔️@NASCAR drivers got the chance to pick the brain of two-time TOUR winner @MacHughesGolf. pic.twitter.com/nIdayTCipk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 5, 2023

I’m not sure what golf has to do with NASCAR but apparently, if you’re good at driving a car, you aren’t too bad at driving a golf ball, either.

Will Ryan Blaney breakthrough at Kansas?

It has been a while since Ryan Blaney was in victory lane. Martin Truex Jr. ended his winless drought on Monday at Dover. Does Blaney have one coming this Sunday at Kansas? Ever since winning Michigan and Daytona back-to-back in 2021, it’s been a long time for the No. 12 Ford.

This season, Blaney has finished P2 twice. Once at Phoenix and at Talladega. COTA, Richmond, and Bristol were a rough stretch where Blaney finished P21, P26, and P23. However, things have improved since then.

Martinsville, Dega, and Dover were P7, P2, and P3 results for Ryan Blaney. That is a huge improvement and shows that he might be ready to pull off a big race in the AdventHealth 400. Momentum is on his side. So, why not him?

Before Blaney won at Talladega in 2020, he had a similar stretch of races where he finished P4, P2, and P3 before he took the checkered flag in the GEICO 500. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes and this all sounds a little familiar to me.