Ryan Blaney Ready to Apply Phoenix Lessons to Richmond Raceway

This weekend could be a big one for Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 team. He came up short in both Richmond races last year. He’s hoping to finish the job this time. In last year’s NASCAR race, Blaney had one of the best cars on the track but came up just short.

Heading to Richmond Raceway this weekend, there is some good news from those shortcomings last season. This team knows how to get a car ready for Richmond. Now they just really need to get those pit stops down right and give Ryan Blaney the best chance at winning. After winning the pole and leading 128 laps in last year’s race, Blaney wants to make sure they get the job done.

“Richmond will be a good gauge of where you stack up — slow, a bunch of mechanical grip, tire conservation, so I’m optimistic for sure,” Blaney said.

“I thought we had good cars there last year in both races from the whole team and I’m excited to get there. Hopefully, we learned a little bit from Phoenix that we can apply over to Richmond and keep building on that racetrack. I think it’s okay, but you can always improve, and I think we can get a little bit better.”

He was so close last April. Hopefully, he can prevent himself from slipping at the end of the race like he did a year ago.

Based on his performance at Phoenix, Ryan Blaney is not a driver you want to sleep on this weekend.

Ryan Blaney Almost Pulled it Off at Phoenix

When those restarts popped off at Phoenix, there was one driver who looked like he had a shot at stealing the whole show. Ryan Blaney. That No. 12 Dent Wizard Ford Mustang was sneaky. If it hadn’t been for one unfortunate block on that final restart, Blaney might have taken the win.

However, that’s not here or there. The point is on a one-mile track they made it work and had good progress. He even had some good pit stops in there. How much of that can they now take and apply it at Richmond? That remains to be seen.

Given his races last year at Richmond and his performance at Phoenix, some might think Blaney is underrated headed into this race. Slotted at 16-1 odds heading into the weekend, Blaney is just behind Kyle Busch and in front of teammate Joey Logano.

Is this the week that Ryan Blaney gets it done? He sure hopes so. Another year of missing the playoffs is not on Blaney’s agenda. This Sunday will be a great chance.