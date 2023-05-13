Ryan Blaney wants NASCAR drivers to get ‘revenge shot’ before fights are broken up

All the talk ahead of the Goodyear 400 is still focused on the big fight we saw after the race at Kansas last weekend. Ryan Blaney has opinions. The No. 12 Team Penske NASCAR driver doesn’t have much if any, fight experience after a race. But he still has some takes on what went down last Sunday.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports spoke with Ryan Blaney about NASCAR fights. The Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson scuffle got a lot of fans and drivers talking. The consensus seems to be that everyone wants to see drivers get a fair shot at one another.

Once Chastain threw his punch, security put an end to the whole ordeal. For Blaney, he doesn’t want to be in the fights, but if they’re going to happen, he wants to see each guy get a fair shot.

“I think you should at least go one-for-one,” Blaney explained. “Ross got one, Noah should be able to get one. Either don’t let it happen at all or let them get even, one for one. So, that’s, you can jump in after that. Maybe Noah would get the revenge shot. Which he did instigate it. Could go either way. Either don’t let them start it at all or at least let them get even.”

As for Blaney himself, you’d have to do something really awful to get his wrath after a race.

“You’d have to make me really mad to want to do that. I don’t get to that level very easy, it’d have to be something pretty egregious to want to do that. I haven’t been in that situation, that mind space to just wanting to go clobber somebody. But you never know when that day can come. But, no, I haven’t been there yet.”

Ryan Blaney, like several drivers, suggested that if there is a fight, each driver should be allowed to get in a punch before NASCAR security breaks it up. Then again, Blaney doesn’t seem to be someone who wants to start throwing punches. pic.twitter.com/NSxdnJdNpA — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 13, 2023

Ryan Blaney needs a big race

If there is a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series that could use a win, it is Ryan Blaney. Things in the last two years have not been great. His last win was back in 2021 towards the end of the season. Last year’s first season of Next Gen saw Blaney in the playoffs, but without a win (besides the All-Star Race).

Darlington Raceway isn’t Too Tough to Tame for no reason. Those turns and the worn-in track allows drivers to try different things. You can go up or down, make it your own race if you want to. However, watch for those walls, they close in quickly when you’re out there.

For Ryan Blaney right now, every race is huge. Darlington is not a track that the Ford driver has had a lot of success at over the years. In September 2021, he was the pole award winner. However, in 2022, Blaney fell to P17 and P13 in the two dates with The Lady in Black.

Blaney is rocking his dad’s old World of Outlaws paint scheme for Throwback Weekend. Maybe he’ll be able to get into victory lane with his dad Dave riding along with him.