Ryan Blaney Wrecks, Collects Handful of Others Including Chase Elliott During Daytona 500

Just as Stage 2 was coming to an end, Ryan Blaney spun out, wrecked and took out some other drivers with him including Chase Elliott. The Daytona 500 is not a kind race and Blaney knows that better than most NASCAR drivers.

This was a bigger wreck than most thought it was going to be at first. However, by the time the dust settled, it was clear the Ryan Blaney incident was going to be a major one. It’s going to have a big impact on the final result of this race.

Elliott, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick – all done early for the day. A tough break for those drivers. Others like Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick were also involved. Harvick pushed Reddick and Reddick got Blaney spinning around.

Chaos.

The wreck looked like it was going to happen about a lap sooner. Cars were getting loose and wiggling around. It was just a matter of time before some minor contact sent a car sideways and into others like this.

You hate to see that beautiful Guns N’ Roses scheme get messed up, too. But Jones took his car to the garage after the incident.

Ryan Blaney Keeps Going After Incident

Despite more cars being involved in the wreck, only three drivers had to call it quits as a result. Drivers scramble and make moves that they hope will keep them safe, but sometimes you’re just caught in the storm.

Tyler Reddick was released from the care center and talked to the TV broadcast. He seemed to be in good spirits and health even though he took a big hit. Perhaps that’s a good sign as far as car safety is concerned.

The Daytona 500 didn’t collect Ryan Blaney completely. But it has given him a ton of headaches over the years. He’s down a lap after the wreck, but his car is still moving.

This Daytona 500 is going to come down to the wire, like it almost always does.