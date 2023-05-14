Ryan Newman may have broken his ribs in NASCAR return at Darlington

Darlington hosted NASCAR Throwback Weekend and we even had a throwback driver on the track in Ryan Newman, but he was worse for wear after the race. Darlington can leave you feeling beat up. Newman told his team he may have broken some ribs after he spun out during the Goodyear 400. He kept reporting rib pain after a wreck caused by Erik Jones.

The 45-year-old driver has been out of the game for a couple of years now. He’s never driven in the Next Gen car. So, it was a learning experience. Even the pain that he experienced was part of learning, I guess.

While Ryan Newman reported his rib pain after spinning out during the race, that might not be the cause for concern. Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic reported on Twitter that Newman was uncomfortable from his seat.

Apparently, Rick Ware Racing didn’t make sure one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers had a seat that fit him properly.

Clarification: While Newman said this after he spun, his discomfort stems from a seat that doesn't fit properly. https://t.co/7Qi9sNR5x6 — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) May 14, 2023

Ryan Newman is a bigger guy compared to other drivers. Still, there is no excuse for putting him in an ill-fitting seat. When you have to drive 400 miles at 160+ MPH, you need to be comfortable. Or at least as much as you can be.

Fitting drivers for seats is a huge thing. So, let’s hope Newman gets a better seat next time he suits up for Rick Ware Racing.

Ryan Newman struggles in first Next Gen experience

As for the race itself, Ryan Newman didn’t have much luck. He couldn’t really find his footing, which is to be expected. He’s driving for a team that is not the best. On top of that, Newman had no experience besides simulator tests, I assume. It is a challenge for sure.

The good news is, Newman finished the race. He came home P28 overall, but he was able to get it across the finish line. I’m sure getting out of that seat felt like a massive relief to the veteran racecar driver.

I’m not quite sure how you mess up a seat like that. Putting a guy in a new car and then giving him another challenge like rib pain is not the way you find success. Rocket Man needed to be set up for success and he plainly wasn’t.

Let’s hope the next time out is a better experience for Newman. When retired drivers do these return races it is fun. But everyone wants to see them taken care of and make sure they are safe.

Thankfully, Ryan Newman didn’t get into a really hard wreck. It doesn’t sound like it would have felt too great for the already hurt driver.