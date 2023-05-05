Ryan Newman will return to NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing this season

Rocket Man is back! For the first time since 2021, Ryan Newman will suit up for a NASCAR Cup Series race, this time with Rick Ware Racing. Newman is set to drive the No. 15 for RWR and his first start will be next week at Darlington. A perfect driver for the throwback race.

Ryan Newman is one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. He also has 18 wins, 51 poles, 117 top-five finishes and another 268 top-10 finishes to his name. All of that in just 725 starts. For years Newman impressed fans with his quick qualifying speeds and his hard-to-pass style of racing.

Rick Ware is very excited to bring Newman on to his team for a select number of races.

He returns to Cup for the first time since 2021.

“I remember watching ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ on ESPN and seeing Ryan compete against some stout competition in those days,” Ware said, via Jayski.com. “I became a fan then and when he first came to NASCAR, I knew he was going to be a great driver and win a lot of races.

“He brings great depth and insight to RWR while we continue to grow our team. Ryan’s been a great ambassador for our sport and Ford. We’re really looking forward to racing with him this season.”

Rocket Man is excited to get back to it, too.

Ryan Newman in the Next Gen era

Who would have thought in 2022 that we would see Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Newman return to NASCAR? The Next Gen car is not easy to get used to. However, seven-time and Newman are giving it a try. How long could they stay away, anyway?

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick Ware Racing and Ford,” Newman said. “I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge.

“Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorite tracks in Darlington is pretty special. After recently being named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, it carries even some significance.”

So, I’m sure Ryan Newman will get some simulator time. But when Darlington rolls around, that will be his first time ever in a Next Gen Cup Series car. Maybe Rocket Man has one more pole award in him?

Darlington weekend is going to be full of throwbacks and fun schemes. Why not put a throwback in a race car and see how he does? Ryan Newman is back, folks.