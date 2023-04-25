Ryan Preece details aftermath of huge crash with Kyle Larson

Ryan Preece was part of the “Big One” with two laps remaining in Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Lap 186 accident occurred after Noah Gragson, racing in the second position, received a slight bump from Ross Chastain. Chastain was looking to create a third lane in between Gragson and Aric Almirola, and did so, but not before Gragson spun and took multiple cars within the field with him.

Kyle Larson notably spun towards the infield, before turning back into the backstretch. Unfortunately for Preece, he had nowhere to go. His No. 41 Ford Mustang slammed head-on into the side of Larson’s No. 5 Chevy Camaro ZL1, one of the more violent collisions you’ll ever see in NASCAR.

A HUGE hit for Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson. https://t.co/UanMabB0UP pic.twitter.com/iktuxG84or — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 23, 2023

Both Preece and Larson were cleared from the infield care center. Preece addressed the media Tuesday in the aftermath of the wreck, saying he felt sore Monday.

“I feel fine,” Preece said, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “Obviously, when you wreck, you’re going to be a little sore, but I felt fine when I got out of the race car, and Monday, I was a little sore but still able to do my workouts and everything I wanted to do. Woke up today and felt fine.”

The in-car camera view showed just how violent the collision was, and resulted in NASCAR asking Preece to meet Wednesday at the R&D Center to discuss the impact. In addition, both cars will undergo a post-crash examination at the R&D Center.

“Obviously, we don’t ever want to be in a ‘what happened’ situation where we have bad conversations,” Preece said. “We’re very lucky that Kyle and I can go over there, and we can use this as a moment to continue evolving this car and making it better.”

Ryan Preece receiving help from veteran teammate Kevin Harvick

Preece, who remains winless for his Cup Series career and sits 28th in the points standings, revealed that veteran teammate Kevin Harvick has been giving him good advice concerning safety inside the race car.

“Kevin made a great point [Monday] because I had the opinion that everything did its job,” Preece said. “I feel great, so why change anything? But he brought up that you can always make it better. You can look at this as, ‘OK, how do you feel here? What can you do differently with your belts or your HANS?’

“Something I do as a driver is I don’t clip my shield all the way down. So, if there was an event, you probably want to do that. What’s stopping you from doing that? Kevin’s really good at helping you raise questions to yourself and to continue pushing, whether that’s safety or performance.

“There are a few items I’m going to go back and look at and say, ‘Hey, can we look at maybe changing this or this?’ But I’m still really happy with everybody within SHR that mounts my seat or the way we put the seatbelts and the devices that we use for safety. I’m proud of the job they do because, at the end of the day, I was able to do everything I wanted to do yesterday.”