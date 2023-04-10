When Ryan Preece says “game over” he means it. Kyle Larson made an enemy earlier in the race and he paid for it dearly. It took a while for Preece to get back on the lead lap, but he did and he knew what his goal was. He just had to wait for the right moment.

You can say it is this or that, but what happened is Ryan Preece wrecked Kyle Larson. It was enough to take Larson out of the race for good. Just like that, the dirt race ace isn’t able to finish.

Let me tell you now, this is not the last we will hear about this. These drivers are not going to be seeing eye to eye for the rest of the year. Guaranteed.

More Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece replays in Bristol 👀 https://t.co/x5X2A06v2v pic.twitter.com/vhhkBYftiv — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 10, 2023

Just like that, Kyle Larson is out of the race. To his credit, Preece said he “got loose” on the radio. Plausible deniability?

After what happened to Denny Hamlin, which Preece’s team brought up on the radio, you have to wonder what will happen come next week. NASCAR might just ignore it, but I am not so sure. Tony Stewart did his best to excuse what his driver did, but it is clear what happened.

To sum it up, Larson said “it sucks.” He wasn’t sure why he was being retaliated against, but figured it was for the earlier contact that he had with Preece. Tough break for the Hendrick driver.

Kyle Larson’s Night Ends Early

Coming off his win at Richmond last week, Kyle Larson probably expected to do better. However, things happen and you live and you learn. The biggest lesson that Larson and his team learned at Bristol? Well, don’t piss off Ryan Preece, apparently.

Favored coming into the race, Larson earned the pole and started out front. Then, he went on to win the first stage. He pitted between stages, something that likely cost him later on in the race. There was no way to tell the 41 was going to go on a warpath.

It won’t help Preece’s case that it was accidental or just regular racing when NASCAR hears what was said on the radio.

“There’s gotta be a repercussion for things or people are gonna continue to do it, right?” FOX aired on TV from the 41 team radio. The spotter and crew chief were talking about getting back at Larson. Their driver was on board, too.

Kyle Larson had his day ended by retaliation. Before last week’s Hamlin decision, I’d say that’s just NASCAR racing. Now, I’m not sure what to think.