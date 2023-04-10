Well, keep an eye out for Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson in this Bristol Dirt Race. Preece is not happy with how he’s been raced. In fact, Preece has let Larson know about it, while on the track. Things are starting to heat up in the cool Bristol night.

What started as Kyle Larson closing the door on a Ryan Preece move, turned into more. Preece got clipped, hit the wall, and Larson drove away. Then, Preece spun out later as his toe link was damaged. It put the Stewart-Haas driver down two laps.

This is what Preece did as he drove up to Larson on the outside. Let him know he’s #1.

Ryan Preece isn't happy with Kyle Larson. pic.twitter.com/BWfBAzm1VL — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 10, 2023

Preece, his spotter, and crew chief are on a war path now. Preece is moving up in the field, even a lap down. He’s got his eyes on the No. 5 of Kyle Larson and there’s not much that will stop him. That is, if he stays on the track.

Here is what the conversation was like on the No. 41 radio. Just anger and revenge brewing.

Kyle Larson started on the pole and has been upfront almost all night. He won the first stage, and then pitted. After the cycle, some cars stayed out and put him down further than he likely wanted to be. He’ll have to avoid Preece now for the rest of the night.

"There's gotta be a repercussion for things or people are gonna continue to do it, right?" 👀 https://t.co/5kfAubxQSP pic.twitter.com/gvlNBLqmLI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 10, 2023

After talking to his crew, the 41 driver said that it is “game over.”

Kyle Larson, Dirt Ace

Of course, Kyle Larson is the dirt guy. There are plenty of dirt racers in the NASCAR ranks. Still, there aren’t any better than Larson all around. He can drive anything on dirt and be successful. He was the favorite heading into the weekend, but that has changed as the field shakes up and the race goes on.

While Larson won the first stage, he couldn’t get back up to the front to finish the second stage. He was a top-5 car in that stage, but not competing for the win. As for guys like Kyle Busch and Reddick, they were able to find speed and gap the 2021 Cup Series champion a bit.

Right now we have a great race brewing with some different strategies. Kyle Larson is hoping his strategy pays off. If he can’t get good position on the track, passing becomes difficult near the front.

We have more racing coming up before we decide a winner at Bristol. Who is going to get it done on the dirt?