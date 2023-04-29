Ryan Truex dominates A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway for first career Xfinity Series win

Back in 2007, his big brother Martin did it in the Cup Series for the first time and in 2023, it’s Ryan Truex in the Xfinity Series. Those first-time wins are rare and this is one that has been a long time coming. Truex was once a driver of the future. He was in the Xfinity Series at just 18 years old, and now he’s a NASCAR race winner for the first time at 31 years old. Redemption.

11 years ago, Ryan Truex lost out on a win at Dover. Now, he’s able to finally carry the checkered flag away. When a lot of fans, teams, and others gave up on the younger Truex, he never stopped. He kept at it through it all and now has a win to his name.

In just five starts in the No. 19 this year, Truex has finishes of P2, P3, P12, P17, and P1. He wants nothing more than to do this full-time in 2024. After this win, he might just get his wish. He swept both stages and the checkered flag on his way to victory lane.

That No. 19 machine was a monster for the competition today at the @MonsterMile. https://t.co/XZTifAIsFQ pic.twitter.com/Gvr5nxXZwQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 29, 2023

That Monster Mile didn’t look so tough for Ryan Truex in his Toyota Supra. He was able to master the concrete track. The rain held off just long enough to let the race happen. This was desitny for Truex.

His opportunities were starting to dry up, but Joe Gibbs Racing gave him another opportunity. His brother Martin was there to congratulate him on the way to victory lane.

Ty Gibbs was also there to help congratulate the JGR driver. He was in the spotter’s stand the whole race, potentially giving some tips and helpful encouragement to the Xfinity Series driver.

Ryan Truex breaks through, gets emotional after win at Dover

The pressure has always been massive on Ryan Truex. He won what is now the ARCA Menards Series East at just 17 years old. His older brother was a NASCAR Cup Series driver and winner by that time. Everyone expected so much from him.

He tried it with Diamond-Waltrip, Pastrana-Waltrip, Tommy Baldwin, RAB Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports, Biagi-DenBeste Racing, Kaulig Racing, JR Motorsports, Sam Hunt Racing, and of course, Joe Gibbs Racing.

The point is, Ryan Truex did it in a ton of different ways. He’s only ever asked for a fair chance and he’s finally gotten that in 2023. It all came together for him at Dover Motor Speedway.

He was incredibly emotional in his post-race comments.

“Just so thankful all these fans, my team, everybody that stuck behind me. Most people didn’t believe in me, and I still did. My girlfriend, family, parents, brother, everybody. Just so thankful to be here, this is amazing.”

Enjoy the day, Ryan Truex! You are now a race winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and you did it at your home track. Now let’s get him a haircut and a full-time ride in 2024.