Sam Mayer Airs It Out On Ryan Truex, Middle Finger Flies As Tempers Flare At Martinsville

After a late wreck at Martinsville in the Xfinity Series, Sam Mayer took out his frustration at another driver with a classic middle finger. Mayer, Riley Herbst and Ryan Truex were racing three-wide coming into a turn — when Truex bumped the back end of Mayer’s car and took him and Herbst out.

Tensions were high, and radio feeds picked up Mayer and his team calling out Truex for the accident. Then, as Mayer was attended to by race officials after the wreck, he gestured with his middle finger towards Truex as they drove past under caution.

Luckily for fans, the whole exchange was caught on live camera for posterity.

Not the best way to get a 2 for 1 pass.#XfinitySeries pic.twitter.com/XAKgCnbFc1 — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) April 16, 2023

Sam Mayer throws the middle finger at Ryan Truex

“People just don’t race good anymore,” was heard on the 1-car’s radio feed after the wreck. “That’s what happens when you race four races per year.”

The frustration for Mayer was evident in multiple ways, but ultimately Truex didn’t benefit in his finish. Truex finished the race outside of the top ten, in 12th place. Meanwhile, Herbst and Mayer saw their race end with the wreck and did not finish.

The big winner on the day was John Hunter Nemechek, who was well ahead of the action behind him for most of the race. The No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing led 198 of 250 laps, taking his second win of the year. Nemechek also won the first two stages of the race, sweeping the event.

After the race, Mayer seemed to slip back into a more joking mood with reporters — although he clearly was still upset. While speaking about the wreck, Mayer seemed to reference last season and an altercation with Ty Gibbs. Last year, Mayer confronted Gibbs outside of their vehicles and punches were thrown as a result.

“I can’t say anything bad about JGR drivers.”