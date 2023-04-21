Shaq To Perform Pre-Race DJ Set at Sonoma Raceway Ahead of Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway has appropriately locked up DJ Diesel for its pre-race party for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in June. That’s right, Shaq will be headlining this year’s festivities before the NASCAR Cup Series event.

The NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma is scheduled for Sunday, June 11. The concert takes place for 30 minutes before the start of the event.

“We can’t wait to entertain our race fans with DJ Diesel throwing the party,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory. “This is always a high energy crowd that loves our pre-race show. We’re looking forward to dialing up that energy higher than ever with Shaq leading the way at the Toyota/Save Mart 350.”

Shaq has been at the DJ game for quite some time now, one of his many skills. He’ll be a huge draw for the pre-race festivities in less than two months. Who wouldn’t want to see the NBA legend mixing it up before a big NASCAR race?

Shaq won four NBA titles during his playing career and has made a seamless transition to the broadcasting side of the league. He’s worked on the NBA on TNT and creates a great dynamic with Ernie Johnson Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

This year marks the 34th time the NASCAR Cup Series makes the trek to Sonoma Raceway. Daniel Suarez took home the checkered flag in last year’s race.

Shaq Gets Served in FTX Lawsuit

After evading lawyers (somehow), Shaq finally got served. The former NBA superstar was named as part of a class action lawsuit against FTX — a cryptocurrency company.

“O’Neal was named in a class-action suit filed last November. Which came in a Florida federal district court by Oklahoma resident and FTX retail investor Edwin Garrison. He claimed he opened an account with the exchange after ‘being exposed to’ celebrity endorsements,” according to Forbes.

It seems strange that it took so long for attorneys to locate Shaq. After all, he is a giant human. But Moskowitz Law Firm recently announced that the four-time NBA champion was found and served.

“UPDATE: Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served Shaq outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit.”