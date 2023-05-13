Sheldon Creed gets loose and causes massive wreck in Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington

This one is going to take a while to unfurl. Sheldon Creed got a little loose, slid up the track, and took out a good chunk of the field. The NASCAR Shriners Children’s 200 has been filled with cautions. These Xfinity Series guys are having a lot of trouble with The Lady in Black, especially with the heat.

That pavement is REALLY hot right now at Darlington. 86 degrees and hardly a cloud in the sky, those tires are about melting on the track. When it was all said and done, about 15 cars were involved in this one in some way or another.

Kyle Larson is bound to run away with this race unless John Hunter Nemechek has something to say about it. Sheldon Creed took out some fast cars and it is going to be hard for anyone to keep pace with that Kaulig No. 10. There were few drivers that avoided this mess.

Sheldon Creed had a fast car. Loose is fast as they say, right? But there is only so much you can do at Darlington before you find yourself tapping that wall. Turns 3 and 4 are hard to get through. It is narrow and the wall comes up a lot sooner than you think.

It is just a consequence of trying to head into the turn with a ton of speed. He came up the banking and lost it with how fast he was moving.

Tough break for a lot of drivers and teams out there today.

Sheldon Creed adds to caution filled day

There were pieces of cars flying all over the place. This was the biggest wreck in the Xfinity Series since 2019. That is saying something! Not even Daytona and Talladega have produced a larger wreck in that time.

Sheldon Creed didn’t start the yellow flag issues, but he really added to it. Stage 1, there was a good bit of green flag racing. However, Stage 2 only had a handful of green flag laps, really.

After this big wreck, Ryan Ellis tried to make minimum speed but failed to do so. Another caution came out. When the race got going again, there were only 6 laps to go. Ty Dillon got turned around, but NASCAR didn’t throw the caution as he was able to get his car going again.

Sometimes it is your day, other times, it isn’t. Sheldon Creed and others definitely did not have a great time this afternoon. When you end your day early and wreck a bunch of race cars in the process, it makes the weekend feel a little longer in the worst way.

For those taken out by this wreck, it is on to next week. Those still in it will do their best to make the best of their race.