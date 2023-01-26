Some serious news from the Reaume Brothers Racing shop – a fire broke out and led to three team members being transported to the hospital. Fires are a danger that can break out at any time in a garage. But this isn’t news we see from NASCAR very often.

The Reaume Brothers Racing team competes at all three levels of NASCAR. However, they are mostly known for their work in the Xfinity and Truck Series. It is awful to hear about the accident that happened at their shop on Thursday afternoon.

There will be more updates as RBR figures things out.

We will update the situation as we learn more details. pic.twitter.com/pbUMwaj0Jd — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) January 26, 2023

This is a developing story…