NASCAR: Jeff Gordon Breaks Down the Dynamic of Racing Against Teammates

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon knows a thing about the dynamics of racing his teammates on Sundays around the track.

So Sunday’s close finish between teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson was nothing out of the ordinary for him.

The two Hendrick drivers scrambled on a late restart, with Bowman edging defending Cup champion Larson for the Pennzoil 400 win. Also, teammate William Byron was in the mix late during Sunday’s Las Vegas Motorspeedway race.

That teammate mantra was drilled into him pretty well by owner Rick Hendrick. Everyone’s a teammate on the track despite the heated rivalries of late.

“When I came to Hendrick Motorsports, it was ‘Race Hard, but don’t wreck your teammates,” Gordon said.

“You want to go race your teammates for wins and settle it among (yourselves),” the vice-chairman of Hendrick Motorsports said Sunday.

Gordon thought the teammates raced “clean” but “very aggressively” at the end.

What We Know

Hendrick Motorsports has a history of successful teammates

Jeff Gordon expressed that concept after Sunday’s wild Vegas win

Alex Bowman won, racing Kyle Larson hard at the end

Gordon Knows What Hendrick Wants With Drivers, Cars

Gordon said he talked with the defending Cup champ Larson after the race. Larson told him he was “trying to get to the outside” of Alex. The 50-year-old former champion said the racer thought he pushed it “a little too hard on the outside” with the car getting tight.

As for Bowman, Gordon said the racer told him in Victory Lane that he “drove it as hard as he could.” Bowman related that he didn’t know if it was going to stick and “it did.”

The previous week with Chase Elliott and Larson at Auto Club Speedway was no different. Beyond The Flag noted the dustup. Heated, racing down the stretch, Larson raced Elliott tight. Unfortunately, he sent the 2020 Cup champion Elliott into the wall for a 26th-place finish.

There’s so much teammate star power, Hendrick better hope all the cars finish Sundays with just a little bit of rubbing on the car sides.

Jeff Gordon Knows What Teammate Racing’s All About

The former four-time Cup champion knows a thing or two about his owner’s racing preferences.

I mean, anyone can tell you to race hard at the end but don’t wreck the $400,000 car. Two teammates wrecking at the end adds up to almost a million-dollar disaster these days. And then, NASCAR’s Next-gen car parts shortage makes things infinitely harder these days.

Gordon’s raced with the best. Plus, he owned Jimmie Johnson’s car all those years that Johnson was winning title after title too.

Think of the NASCAR legend’s other quality teammates. Besides Johnson, he had Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. It doesn’t look good to wreck those guys even if they aren’t on your team.