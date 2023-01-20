Spire Motorsports Announces New Sponsor, Paint Scheme For Corey LaJoie

As the season gets underway, NASCAR teams are announcing sponsors for 2023. Spire Motorsports announced a new Corey LaJoie partner. Celsius Energy Drink is going to be the primary sponsor for three races this season.

With the addition of Celsius to the Spire Motorsports team, we might not see Raze Energy back for Corey LaJoie. It was a fun paint scheme last season. However, this new one for the 2023 season looks awesome.

The best part about this paint scheme is that we’re going to see it at the Daytona 500. First (official) race of the year, coming out strong with a new look.

Last season, we saw Corey LaJoie have some success at Daytona. Both at the 500 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400. While he couldn’t crack the top five in either of those races, he showed some promise.

“I couldn’t be happier to race with CELSIUS,” LaJoie said in a statement. “The CELSIUS brand and product not only align with my energy needs on race day but also boosts my active everyday lifestyle. I look forward to being part of the CELSIUS family and vying for the opportunity to put Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevy Camaro in victory lane at the Daytona 500.”

Spire and LaJoie are hoping to have a better season in 2023 than in 2022.

Corey LaJoie, Looking Forward to 2023

Last season wasn’t what Spire or Corey LaJoie hoped for. While they had some moments they can look back on and be happy about, there was a lot of frustration. As a smaller team, with a smaller budget, things can be tougher.

Given his talent and his past record, LaJoie seems poised for a big race. The Next Gen car does level the playing field between teams like Spire and the big guys. He’s got the personality, and he’s got a lot of fan support. If he finds himself in victory lane, it’ll be some sort of party.

Moving forward to the 2023 season, Corey Lajoie is going to hope for clean runs, clean pit stops, and fast cars. A big emphasis on the pit stops. Let’s hope we hear about some more sponsors for Spire and LaJoie’s No. 7 team. The more funding that team gets, the higher they can go.