Spire Motorsports Makes Lineup Announcement for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Big news for Spire Motorsports today as they made their lineup announcement for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. That includes the news that the team will run two full-time charters. This is major. Corey LaJoie will have a full-time teammate in the No. 77 next year.

In fact, it will be Ty Dillon that makes the move to the 77. With the change at Petty GMS, Noah Gragson will drive Dillon’s No. 42 next season. So, that left him a free agent and Spire Motorsports had a spot to give him. This will be a great test and having a reliable teammate should help LaJoie.

Jeff Dickerson, the Spire Motorsports co-owner talked about the big news and the excitement around the new addition.

“The next step in our progression is to add an equally capable full-time driver for the No. 77 team and we’ve found just that individual in Ty Billon. Clearly, the path that [co-owner T.J. Puchyr] and I have taken to be here today has been atypical. We have great respect for our contemporaries in the sport, and we are humbled to be among them.”

Ty Dillon shared the news on his own Twitter account.

Coming 2023. Proud and excited to join @SpireMotorsport next season! pic.twitter.com/98QWjqqMWB — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) October 18, 2022

Ty Dillon has no wins in the Cup Series, but he has 7 top ten finishes. In the Xfinity Series, he has one win and 92 top tens to his name. It was in the Truck Series where he had the most success with 3 wins and 36 top tens in just 58 total races.

Kevin Bellicourt is set to be the crew chief for the No. 77 and Ryan Sparks will be the crew chief for the No. 7.

If there is one thing that Spire Motorsports is about – it’s grit and determination. Corey LaJoie and that team have put a lot of hard work into a low-budget team that doesn’t have the funds of JGR, Hendrick, and other teams. Ty Dillon might have a little bit of something to prove.

That’s why this makes perfect sense. LaJoie is ready to get to work. The Spire Motorsports team has shown some impressive results this season from time to time. However, it feels that 2023 is a big season for the team and drivers involved. They will have a season of the Next Gen car under their belts and a lot of fire in their hearts.

Get ready for a new Spire Motorsports in 2023. Ty Dillon, Corey LaJoie – what could go wrong?