Justin Owen, a sprint car driver who’s competed in the sport for over a decade, passed away at age 26 on Saturday due to injuries sustained during a wreck in qualifying.

The tragic wreck took place at Saturday night’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Indiana. The racing world immediately sent their thoughts and prayers to everyone involved, especially the family and friends of Owen.

“Justin Owen, a competitor in the sprint car ranks for more than a decade, succumbed to injuries sustained in a qualifying crash during Saturday night’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway,” reported USAC Racing.

Afterwards, the remainder of the event was cancelled, as there wasn’t anyone who was ready to hit the track again following the tragedy.

“The remainder of the event was canceled following the incident involving the 26-year-old Harrison, Ohio native after his car made contact with the outside wall and flipped multiple times in turn three,” the release read.

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will race from the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. It remains to be seen if they have any tributes planned for Justin Owen, or at the least a moment of silence.

More on Justin Owen, Sprint Car Career

Moreover, according to the USAC Racing site, “Owen was the reigning track champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway, scoring two feature wins and the title in 2022. It was Owen’s first crown at the 3/8-mile dirt oval in southeastern Indiana where he’d long been a regular competitor in the sprint car division for the past several seasons.

“Among his greatest achievements were a victory in the season-closing Dick Gaines Memorial during his Lawrenceburg championship season in 2022. Back in 2019, Owen collected three victories, one with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series at Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway, once at Indiana’s Paragon Speedway and again at Lawrenceburg’s Night of Champions event. In 2016, he was victorious with BOSS at Lernerville.

“With USAC, Owen made two feature starts, both at Lawrenceburg in 2019 and 2021.”

The thoughts and prayers of the entire motorsports world are with the family and friends of Justin Owen.