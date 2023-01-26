A very big announcement from Stewart-Haas Racing. They have the No. 14 locked down for a few years with a new extension for Chase Briscoe. The 2023 season will be his third in the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas. Briscoe has come a long way in his NASCAR career.

While fans might know it, but contracts are major in NASCAR. Most young drivers are on a year-to-year deal or they are scraping up sponsorship to get from one race to the next.

Carrying the tough legacy of the No. 14 for years to come. pic.twitter.com/PmVndIAQTy — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 26, 2023

With the Kevin Harvick era at Stewart-Haas Racing coming to an end, it makes sense to shore up the roster and secure the talent that you want to stay long-term. Chase Briscoe grew up a major Tony Stewart fan, now he’s signing a multiyear deal with his team.

“Chase has made the most of every opportunity and the proof is in the results. Keeping him at SHR was a priority and we’re proud to have him in our racecars for many more years to come,” Stewart said, via a press release.

Last season, Chase Briscoe won the regular season race at Phoenix. Now, he’s poised to enter a new year with a lot less weighing on his shoulders.

“It’s huge to have stability, with my team and my partners. It just gives you more confidence. Stewart-Haas Racing is where I want to be for a long time. It’s the place I’ve known longer than anywhere else in my NASCAR career,” Briscoe said.

“SHR has such a great group of people, from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series, and they’ve all just guided me in the right direction,” the driver continued. “From drivers to crew chiefs to crew members, they’ve always had my back, and that’s been a huge help — just having people believe in you.”

Chase Briscoe Has New Confidence in NASCAR

The best thing that this contract does for Chase Briscoe, it gives him that confidence and stability. Feeling like the whole garage is behind you when you go out each week is major. No one wants to wonder if they will have a job after the season is over.

For an Indiana kid, racing for Tony Stewart is a life goal. Just like his idol, he started in sprint cars. Not only is he on the team, but he’s also driving Tony’s old No. 14 that he used to pilot back in the day.

Now, with a contract extension under his belt, that 14 car feels a little bit more like it belongs to Chase Briscoe.

“To know I’ll have my name above the door of that No. 14 Ford Mustang for a really long time means a lot, and I’m ready to write my own history in it.”

Let’s see if the 14 team and Chase Briscoe land some wins this season. He’s proven he has what it takes. Now he has an advantage other drivers don’t. It might be a lot easier to race knowing his job is secure.