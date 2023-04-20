Talladega Throwback: Fan Steals Pace Car Before 1986 Winston 500

When you go to Talladega Superspeedway you do not know what will happen. In 1986 a fan stole the Talladega pace car before the Winston 500. Like something out of a movie. Honestly, only the 80s era of NASCAR and the Talladega time machine could produce a moment like this.

This race had a lot of strange storylines and a very exciting finish. However, before things could get going, NACAR had some trouble. There was a power outage at the track that led to a delay in the broadcast and race. Then, things just got more strange from there.

Darion Crowder, often misspelled as Darren, was 20 years old at the time. He found himself in the Talladega infield after casually sneaking in without a ticket to the race. Different times, folks…

Well, something told Crowder that he needed to drive the Talladega pace car and off he went. The thief was able to make it almost two entire laps before he came to a stop in front of a blockade of officials and emergency vehicles.

It's Talladega week 🏁



Throwback to the time a #NASCAR fan stole the pace car and ran a few laps pic.twitter.com/YGqm6FCUHk — Outsider (@outsider) April 19, 2023

Not much is known about the Talladega pace car nabber. He was promptly arrested as you can tell in the video. I’m sure that was a stark reminder to all those watching in the stands and at home to never mess with NASCAR.

‘Alabama Gang’ Driver Won After Talladega Pace Car Stolen

When NASCAR was finally able to put the race on the track, it was a classic Dega battle. This race featured some absolute legends including Sterling Marlin, Cale Yarborough, Geoff Bodine, Bill Elliott, Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Bobby Allison. Of course, there were more notable names in the race, far too many to list here.

While Bill Elliott was top of qualifying, by more than 6/10ths of a second, he wouldn’t come away with the win. Elliott would go on to slow to a stop in the second half of the race after his engine failed. This opened the door for a battle between Allison and Earnhardt.

With the Talladega pace car incident well in the past, these drivers were focused on getting the checkered flag. Bobby Allison vs Dale Earnhardt at Talladega. With just a 0.2-second lead over The Intimidator, Allison won in his Buick Regal. However, Earnhardt took the points lead and went on to claim the Winston Cup championship.

This weekend, Bobby Allison along with his brother Donnie and friend Red Farmer – the original Alabama Gang – will be Grand Marshals at Talladega. Let’s hope no one boosts the pace car this time.