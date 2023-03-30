This weekend when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and IndyCar descend on Texas Motor Speedway, one thing will be different. The celebrations are going to be a little less intense. For years, winners at the venue have donned a cowboy hat and a pair of six-shooter pistols in celebration.

Some tracks and races have their own special celebrations. When you’re in New Hampshire, you get to hold the giant lobster. If you win the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, then you get to bite a huge steak after you win.

Well, at Texas Motor Speedway, for years it was the cowboy hat and six-shooters. That will not be the case from here on out. Nathan Brown, motorsports insider with the IndyStar, broke the news on Twitter.

News from @TXMotorSpeedway: Track officials say they decided months ago to retire a well-known part of its victory celebration.



Sunday’s winner won’t celebrate with a pair of six-shooters.



The cowboy hat, flames & confetti will continue, along with a redesigned winner’s trophy. pic.twitter.com/cXGqh0JbV1 — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) March 30, 2023

At least for the IndyCar race, there will be a new trophy made for the winner. This weekend is going to be an interesting one at Texas Motor Speedway. You have the Craftsman Truck Series coming to town and racing on Saturday. Then you have the big IndyCar event on Sunday.

Fans are going to feel one way or another about this. Back in 2018, Texas Motor Speedway temporarily suspended the revolver celebration when Kevin Harvick won. A shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas happened earlier that week.

Texas Motor Speedway Changes Opinion From 2018

Five years ago, track president Eddie Gossage defended the revolver celebration, even though they nixed it from the year’s Cup Series celebration. If you win the pole at Texas, you get an old-looking rifle. If you win the race, it’s those revolvers.

In 2018, Gossage said, “I don’t want anybody to misconstrue what we’re doing here – it’s all in fun, it’s all a celebration.” The Texas Motor Speedway race used to be annually sponsored by the NRA in the past. However, that has changed in recent years as well.

Gossage went on to say, “Had that incident [Sutherland Springs] occurred somewhere else not in our backyard, I don’t know that it would have crossed my mind. I wouldn’t have felt that it was any less of a tragedy if it had occurred in name the state, name the city. But this was in our backyard, so no reason to fan the flame and cause people to raise questions.”

Given the past change that Texas Motor Speedway made in NASCAR given the Sutherland Springs shooting, it is hard not to connect this decision in 2023 to the recent shooting in Nashville.

Motorsports in general are gaining momentum in pop culture once again. The decision to remove gun imagery from these races is probably a good call for gaining fans at large.

Besides, guns have nothing to do with racing in the first place. It was always a novelty and there will still be lots of gimmicks in victory lane and the winner’s circle for these drivers and fans to enjoy.