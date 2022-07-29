The Best NASCAR Cup Series Paint Schemes for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race features some fun paint schemes. The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will look good. Hopefully, the racing will be good as well. The Indy road course is loved and hated by fans. Some folks just want to see fewer road courses. And, then there are others that would like Indy to bring back the oval, and avoid all that twisting and turning.

This week, there are some different schemes to look at. Let’s go over the best ones and get ready for all of the road course action this Sunday.

Verizon 200 Paint Schemes

To start things off, let’s go to the No. 6 Ford of Brad Keselowski. The veteran driver hasn’t had a great year on the track, highlighted by being the first driver to face a massive penalty for modifications this season. However, he’s going into Indy with a nice Castrol green and red scheme.

It reminds me of the Hunt Brothers Pizza scheme that Kevin Harvick rocks from time to time. I like it. Green white and red are classic scheme colors.

Then we go to a driver that is known more for his work in other series. However, Joey Hand is a strong road course driver. He could give some guys issues on Sunday. Here’s his Built Ford Proud No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing.

Heres Joey Hand's 2022 Built Ford Proud Scheme #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/whg1JixKGN — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) June 7, 2022

Here’s one for the real NASCAR heads. We are going to see an end of the Kyle Busch/Mars partnership. So, enjoy the M&M’s Peanut Butter No. 18 Toyota Camry TRD while you can. This is likely the last time you will see it on the track in action.

Creamy peanut butter and M&Ms… I must be in paradise. Kyle Busch’s M&Ms peanut butter scheme for IMS pic.twitter.com/6GXx5EjpkA — KFB Nation 🏁🥜🧈 (@kfb_nation) July 26, 2022

Racing for a Miracle…and Go-Gurt?

Of course, NASCAR paint schemes can be used to do a lot of good. Christopher Bell is going to have a great scheme that will hopefully go to helping a lot of folks in need. Teaming up with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Bell will be “Racing for a Miracle” and his scheme is great. A little 8-bit featuring some of those kids that will be watching eagerly on Sunday.

Really excited to run this @craftsman scheme at @IMS this wknd, and bring awareness to @CMNHospitals with the “Racing for a Miracle” program. Can’t wait to have my junior pit crew join me at Indy! @AceHardware pic.twitter.com/z0oNo0cc2E — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) July 25, 2022

This last one is my favorite and it might be because I’m a little hungry while writing this. However, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. , is bringing the heat (er the cold?) with his Kroger/Go-GURT No. 47 Chevy. This NASCAR paint scheme makes you want to relive your childhood all over again.

Twice as nice! @StenhouseJr is appearing at two @kroger stores before racing the No. 47 Kroger/Go-GURT Camaro @IMS Road Course.



We hope to see you at one or both presented by @Entenmanns. pic.twitter.com/3gw73W0m5P — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) July 27, 2022

If you want to check out a full ist of paint schemes, you can head on over to here and do that. There are some classics like the No. 9 NAPA Auto and No. 5 HendrickCars Chevys. And, there are some alternate sponsors and things that will be featured this weekend in Indy as well.

What is your favorite NASCAR paint scheme for this weekend, Outsiders?