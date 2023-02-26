Three Cup Series Drivers Prepare For Fontana Doubleheader After Rain Postpones Xfinity Series

For three NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Sunday is going to be a long one as they prepare to race in the Fontana doubleheader. Weather delayed the Xfinity Series and pushed it to Sunday night after the Cup Series. So, these drivers will get plenty of laps in tomorrow.

Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, and Austin Dillon are all set to suit up in both the Xfinity and Cup Series on Sunday. Dillon for Richard Childress Racing, Chastain for DGM Racing and Trackhouse, and Reddick for Sam Hunt Racing and 23XI.

Each of these drivers waited patiently (or not so patiently) as rain and even snow fell on the California track. It was just one of those days that… well never happens.

“Really glad I’ll have the Cup race to prepare me for the Xfinity race! We will try again tomorrow!” Reddick tweeted after the postponement was official.

Really glad I’ll have the cup race to prepare me for the Xfinity race! We will try again tomorrow! 😂 — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Ross said that he was prepared to race the Xfinity and Cup Series races in Fontana, no matter what day. Even before the race was pushed back, he was saying that he didn’t care if they had to do it on Monday. He loves racing and just wants to race.

“Well, we will try again tomorrow!” the driver had to say on his own social media page after the news came out.

Well, we will try again tomorrow! Thanks for coming on-board @jagmetalsllc! https://t.co/mMvmFdt87z — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) February 26, 2023

Austin Dillon hasn’t commented yet. However, I’m sure that he’s just as excited to race for 700 miles tomorrow night! The Cup Series is going to get going around 3:47 PM EST. Then, at around 8:00 PM EST the Xfinity Series race is going to go green.

In the final weekend of NASCAR at the two-mile track, we will get some night racing, under the lights in California!

Cup Series Drivers to Watch in Fontana

These Cup Series drivers wanted to get some extra laps in before the Cup race to figure out the feel of the track. Now, it’s going to be the other way around. As Reddick pointed out, he’ll have the track figured out y the time he races in the Xfinity race.

So, looking ahead to tomorrow, it might just be more frustration. NASCAR is hoping to keep control of the track as much as possible. But weepers from the walls and random rain showers could prove to be too much for officials to handle.

Fontana is a special place. Auto Club Speedway is a special track. These drivers are itching to put on some good races to send this great venue off the right way. However, Mother Nature might have other plans.

Chastain says he’s in if they have to go until Monday, let’s see if NASCAR is willing to do that if needed.