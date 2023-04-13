Tim Tebow Explains Why He Can’t Be a NASCAR Driver

Tim Tebow may have respect for the sport of NASCAR, but don’t expect him to get behind the wheel anytime soon.

It’s easy to think Tebow can do it all. He played quarterback and tight end, offense and special teams throughout his NFL career. He’s been a fantastic broadcaster, and he’s still athletic as ever.

However, following in the footsteps of celebrities like Travis Pastrana and Frankie Muniz and getting into stock car racing won’t be one of his ventures in the future.

Tebow joined the pre-race show on FOX before last Sunday’s race, where he explained why he would be “terrible” if he ever got behind the wheel.

“I would be terrible. I get motion sick,” explained Tebow. “One time I’ve done it, and I rode with Mario Andretti, and I was like ‘Oh my goodness, I’m about to throw up in-front of everybody.’ The whole day, the rest of the day, I was so sick, so no, no, no.”

That’s unfortunate. Imagine Tim Tebow running the Daytona 500? It may simply be the biggest day in Florida history.

Oh well, at least the world can continue to enjoy Tebow through his television work and other ventures. Regardless, it would’ve been pretty sweet if he ever did get behind the wheel again, if only of the comedic relief.

Chase Elliott Announces His Return to NASCAR at Martinsville After Broken Leg

Tim Tebow won’t be getting back into NASCAR, but the sport’s most popular driver will. Chase Elliott will make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series in the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway this Sunday.

The 2020 Cup Series champion made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

Elliott, 27, has been out of action since undergoing successful surgery on his left leg on March 3. He injured his leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. Per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Elliott tested Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning in the Chevrolet simulator before deciding to return this weekend at Martinsville.

“We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports in a team press release. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins.”

NASCAR approved a waiver for Elliott to remain championship eligible after missing the past six races. Elliott sits 34th in the points standings. Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry drove the No. 9 car in Elliott’s absence. Berry proved to be very capable, notching two top 10s and a top 5. Three-time IMSA champion Jordan Taylor piloted the No. 9 car to a 24th-place finish in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas on March 26.