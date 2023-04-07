Tim Tebow Will Lead NASCAR Easter Celebration at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR is back again this year for Easter Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tim Tebow is going to lead the Easter service this weekend. On Sunday before the Cup Series lines up to race, NASCAR is hosting a celebration for fans to attend for the holiday.

Of course, Tim Tebow has always been open and honest about his faith. From college to his current work in and out of sports. I’m sure that he is going to relish this opportunity and use it to give the NASCAR fans a good service for Easter.

When fans worry about having events like this on Easter, it is mostly because it interrupts church service and family traditions. With events like this celebration with Tebow, and Christian musicians Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury, NASCAR is helping ease those worries.

At 4:00 PM EST on Sunday, fans can go over to the Bristol Fan Midway Stage. That is where folks can enjoy and take in the Easter celebration. There are going to be NASCAR folks involved as well as music and worship.

“We are thrilled and humbled to provide our guests with such an amazing lineup of prominent worship leaders in Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury to headline our Easter Celebration prior to the start of the Food City Dirt Race,” said Jerry Caldwell, president of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tim Tebow Excited For Opportunity With NASCAR

I’m not sure if Tim Tebow has ever not been excited. He exudes energy at every moment. When he gets to Bristol this weekend for Easter, it is sure to be a fun time for the former college football great. Lots of NASCAR fans will be excited to see the ESPN analyst.

“I’m so excited to join with my friends Phil Wickham, K-LOVE, NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway for an amazing Easter celebration,” Tebow said.

The Heisman Trophy winner is all about spreading a positive message. Easter is a good time to do that. Good news for fans, the rain and bad weather has already come and gone this weekend. Friday was a washout, but Saturday and Sunday are going to be great days for fans to get out and enjoy NASCAR weekend at Bristol.

Dirt racing NASCAR action on Easter Sunday. I like the sound of it more this year than last year. The NBA has Christmas. NFL has Thanksgiving. NASCAR now has Easter.