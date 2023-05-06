Toni Breidinger reveals chrome Victoria’s Secret helmet for historic Kansas Trucks race

Toni Breidinger is going to make history in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas, and she’s going to do it with flare.

An ARCA Menards Series driver, Breidinger is getting called-up for Kansas. TRICON Garage brought Breidinger to race in the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro on Saturday.

Every step along her racing career has been groundbreaking. That’ll be the case once again. In 2021, in her ARCA debut, she became the first Arab-American woman to start in a NASCAR series. Now, she will be the first to compete in the Truck Series.

And she’ll do it with a glorious chrome Victoria Secret helmet. Check it out below, it’s as sick as any helmet we’ve seen this season.

That’s how you debut in style. That helmet is a thing of beauty, and it’s fitting for Breidinger’s history-making moment.

Moreover, this is going to be an awesome moment for Breidinger in the Craftsman Truck Series. If you have watched her in the ARCA Menards Series, you know she has some talent behind the wheel. This year has been a little bit of a struggle, but a P12 finish at Talladega last week might have gotten her back on track.

Toni Breidinger has nine top-10 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series. Going back to her pre-NASCAR career, she became the winningest woman in USAC history with 19 checkered flags to her name. At 23 years old, she is just getting started in racing and modeling with Victoria’s Secret.

Can Toni Breidinger handle the pressure at Kansas?

Making your first start in any new series is tough. However, Toni Breidinger is going to be taking on the Craftsman Truck Series. There is a lot of talent in that series, but also a lot of drivers trying to prove themselves on every lap. It leads to rough racing and oftentimes, wrecks.

So, Breidinger will need to be ready for that. Looking back at her last NASCAR debut in 2018, the young driver really stepped up to the plate. Still a teenager, she was able to go into Toledo Speedway and get a P10 finish in her debut.

She also boasts a top-10 finish at Daytona, two more at Kansas and a handful of others.

In four starts at Kansas Speedway, she has an average finish of about 11th. Of course, this likely isn’t news to the folks at TRICON Garage. They want to give Toni Breidinger the best start she can have in the Truck Series. So, why not go to a track she’s had a ton of success at?

Outsider’s Jonathan Howard contributed to this article.