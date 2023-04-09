Just before we see Cup Series action at Bristol Dirt, Tony Stewart was informed that he is part of the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers list. In fact, Stewart is the first of the 25 new drivers to be added to the list. Quite an accomplishment for Smoke.

Of course, everyone knew that Tony Stewart would be part of the list. The three-time Cup Series champion pretty much did everything there was to do in the sport. And he hasn’t let motorsports leave his life even in his NASCAR retirement.

This week, Stewart is back in the booth to give us all the commentary during the race. FOX let everyone see as Mike Helton welcomed Smoke to the exclusive club.

NASCAR will reveal the 75 greatest drivers of all time over the next five weeks leading up to Darlington! They listed the Top 50 in 1998.



First of the new 25 to be named: @TonyStewart! pic.twitter.com/yXhtR70DHX — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 9, 2023

Tony Stewart grew up on that old-school style of racing. That “etiquette” that everyone keeps talking about recently. Stewart was a firm believer in it and it showed in his racing. He was also a competitor that didn’t mind trading paint and putting you out of the race if you got too close.

You can also ask plenty of drivers, Tony doesn’t care what you think of him. Hell, in 2012, Stewart famously threw his helmet. He wasn’t afraid of fights and if he had to correct a driver on or off the track, he would do it.

Tony Stewart First Named to Greatest 75 List

There will be five names released every week leading up to Darlington. That’s when the celebration is going to be. NASCAR is loving this year, the 75th anniversary, and they are doing everything to honor and celebrate those that have made it all possible.

The Top 50 were named in 1998. Now, 25 more names will be added. Tony Stewart is the first among them. However, there will be lots of other fan favorites named in the coming days. You think Jeff Gordon isn’t going to be included? Or Mr. Seven-Time, Jimmie Johnson? Lots of names to be added in the coming days.

When you have a chance to do something like honor your 75 greatest, you do it. The NBA did it. So, let’s give some love to these legends as they are named in the coming weeks.

Tony Stewart is a Hall of Famer, a two-time Brickyard 400 winner, and an all-time talent in the sport. His spot was solidified on this list long ago. So, it is fitting that he is the first to get his name added to the new list.