Tony Stewart Earns First Career NHRA Win in Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

While Tony Stewart’s Stewart-Haas Racing team battled in Martinsville, Smoke was drag racing to a win in the NHRA. Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Speedway is a big deal. The NASCAR legend walked about with some hardware.

While Tony Stewart is a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of the 75 Greatest Drivers ever, he hung up stock car racing. In fact, he has no interest in returning. Instead, Stewart wants to go fast. Really fast.

In just his fourth start in his budding NHRA career, Smoke was able to hit a 5.324-second run. That’s 269.62 MPH for those at home sitting on the couch. In other words, fast as hell!

Tony Stewart has now won on every Las Vegas Motor Speedway track available. He has wins in NHRA, NASCAR, and IndyCar in his career. That’s just a guy that knows how to wheel and deal no matter what you put him in. Four tracks, six cars, he’s won on them all.

Awesome day at the #Vegas4WideNats. Brought home my first @NHRA win & I’ve now won at all four @LVMotorSpeedway tracks in six different cars 👍🏼@Mobil1 | @mobil1racing pic.twitter.com/LonCSPUqvi — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) April 17, 2023

“When we raced here last fall, I was just ecstatic to make the finals, but today I told Leah (Pruett, wife and Top Fuel racer), ‘I’m not happy to just be in the finals today. I said I want this.'” Stewart said, via SpeedSport. “I thoroughly enjoyed four-wide racing. I’ll be honest, to me, it kind of brings that short track feel, like the first few rounds it felt like heat races. It’s hard not to like it when you win, but I think it’s a cool deal.”

That wasn’t the only success that Tony Stewart had this weekend.

Tony Stewart’s Team Picks Up Another NHRA Win

It wasn’t just Tony Stewart winning in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. All kinds of drivers took to the track to show off their speed. It turns out, the Stewart NHRA team is pretty damn good at what they do.

In the Funny Car division, Stewart’s driver Matt Hagan won his event. That was the third win of the year for Hagan and shows that Stewart has once again brought winning racing to his team as a driver-owner.

Unfortunately, Smoke’s NASCAR drivers couldn’t get the job done. Despite winning the pole with Ryan Preece and leading more than 200 laps total between all of their drivers, a Ford did not win. However, Chase Briscoe brought home his second straight top-5 and I’m sure Stewart was happy to hear that.

I don’t know what else Tony Stewart can do in motorsports at this point. He’s done it all. I mean, throw him in an F1 ride I guess. The guy has seen and done it all, and keeps coming back for more.