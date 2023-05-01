Tony Stewart finishes runner-up in another successful NHRA weekend at zMax Dragway

Tony Stewart is still tearing it up in the NHRA in his Top Fuel dragster. He got his first win recently and he’s got some great momentum going now. Going from Four Wide at Las Vegas to Four Wide at zMax Dragway, the NASCAR legend showed that he might be one to watch this year.

Smoke picked up a win at Las Vegas two weeks ago. Then he followed it up with a runner-up finish at Concord. The zMax Dragway is a great place to have any kind of racing, but especially these dragsters.

After going into the weekend in the Provisional No. 5 qualifier, Tony Stewart made his way up through the rounds. He was even able to pick up a Round 1 run that propelled him to a win in Round 2. He was pushing 275 MPH in a matter of seconds.

Unfortunately, Stewart wasn’t able to snag a win in the final. He earned a runner-up finish as his teammate Mike Coughlin picked up a win.

Finished runner-up with a 5.260 ET, 272.61 mph run at the #4WideNats. Happy for my teammate Mike Coughlin for winning 👍🏼@NHRA | @Mobil1 | @mobil1racing pic.twitter.com/43EHhfbv4X — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) May 1, 2023

The Four-Wide Nationals a Las Vegas were a lot of fun for Tony Stewart. But it is clear that he is a force to be reckoned with in his new series. He’s already mastered IndyCar, NASCAR, and everything else he’s driven.

Why not add a Top Fuel championship to his trophy case?

Tony Stewart ready to do the full schedule

Knowing that Tony Stewart is going to race the entire schedule this season is exciting. We won’t see him on Sundays during Cup Series races as much, but we get to see Smoke race. That’s all anyone can really ask for.

After picking up his first win at Las Vegas, I think Stewart is addicted to drag racing now. He sure seems prepared to compete for a championship with a win and runner-up finish.

“When we raced here last fall, I was just ecstatic to make the finals, but today I told Leah (Pruett, wife and Top Fuel racer), ‘I’m not happy to just be in the finals today. I said I want this.’” Stewart said, via SpeedSport. “I thoroughly enjoyed four-wide racing. I’ll be honest, to me, it kind of brings that short track feel, like the first few rounds it felt like heat races. It’s hard not to like it when you win, but I think it’s a cool deal.”

With some success under his belt now, Tony Stewart is going to move forward this season. What are the chances that he’s able to take home a championship at the end of the year?