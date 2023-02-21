NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart has put the kibosh on a possible return to the Cup Series.

Asked Tuesday during an NHRA zoom media conference if a one-off Cup Series race is in the works, Stewart said “that ship has sailed.” The Daytona 500, the race which eluded him throughout his career, is off the table as well. Stewart has “no interest” in competing in another Daytona 500, per Autoweek.

“I think it’s a very logical question, especially with Jimmie coming back,” Stewart said. “But for me, that ship has sailed. We talked about maybe trying to do the Bristol dirt race since I guess deep down inside I’m first a Sprint Car and dirt-track driver before anything else. But again, it’s a one-off race here or there. What does that do to the rest of the schedule and is it worth it?

“I can tell you this—I have zero interest in going and run on a Daytona 500. I respect the history of that event. I respect the sport.”

Stewart, 51, retired from NASCAR following the 2016 season after 18 seasons on the Cup Series circuit. A three-time champion (2002, 2005, 2011), Stewart won 49 races during his career.

Tony Stewart Back to Full-Time Racing

Stewart is racing again, albeit on a different circuit. He plans to run a full-time schedule for the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing series. He’ll be part of McPhillips Racing and will have sponsorship from Mobil 1.

“We’ve been working on putting this package together with the McPhillips family to expand on what we did at Las Vegas last year and get back in the seat,” Stewart said. “I want to keep learning about the sport. And have the opportunity to go compete more this year with a team I really enjoy.

“It’s nerve-wracking to try and do something different, but when you have a team like what the McPhillips Racing team has, it makes everything a lot easier.”

Stewart remains closely associated with the sport — in the NASCAR on FOX booth for this past Sunday’s Daytona 500. For Stewart, that’s about as close as he’ll get to the action.

“Joey Logano said it best—you got a 30% chance of finishing that race,” Stewart said. “I’m not going for the 30% chance. If I go, it’s because I want to feel like I’ve got a shot to win the race and not a 70% chance that I’m gonna get caught up in a wreck that may or may not be of my own doing.

“As much as I love the Daytona 500 — and I haven’t checked it off the list with a win—I’ve kind of just come to terms with how I’m OK with that now after watching the last five or six years of restrictor-plate racing.”