Tony Stewart slams ‘wimpy’ NASCAR drivers

Tony Stewart pulled back the curtain and shared some real, raw feelings on today’s NASCAR drivers.

The legendary wheelman was known for his on-track abilities, but he also was known for his temper. When Stewart was mad, he wasted no time confronting fellow drivers. Who could forget his famous helmet throw at Matt Kenseth at Bristol? Or when he berated Joey Logano for throwing a wild block? Golden.

Now, Stewart believes drivers have gone soft. Joining Kenny Wallace’s YouTube channel, The Kenny Conversation, Stewart used the word “wimpy” to describe what he thinks of the current crop of drivers in NASCAR.

“It’s sad in our sport how vanilla and wimpy all these drivers are,” Stewart said. “They literally won’t confront each other at the track. They’ll just sit there and wait till they get home and beat on each other on Twitter where nobody has to face anybody.”

Stewart has a point. Some drivers simply let their Twitter fingers do all the talking. While social media wasn’t as prevalent in Stewart’s day, he still believes the right way is to handle things in person.

“We grew up in a different era,” added the two-time NASCAR champion. “I remember drivers coming up in the lounge, and it wasn’t always bad … but if you did something wrong … they would literally come in your trailer and talk to you in your own lounge. … Talk in each other’s motor homes after practice was over, after the race was over.

“You handled it and you did it eye-to-eye. Did it face-to-face. You did it as men.”

Tony Stewart on confrontations with other drivers: ‘That’s how you learn.’

Continuing, Stewart drove with some of the best drivers in NASCAR history. Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon, to name a few. He believes their style of policing helped him learn than more than say, a mean-spirited tweet from Denny Hamlin.

“They turned you around and backed you into the fence,” explained Stewart. “When you’re sitting there, sliding down the racetrack or stopped … you have that time to go, ‘I think I made a mistake,’ and you had to figure it out, but that’s how you learn.”

Perhaps the next time he’s mad at Ross Chastain, Hamlin should try that. Or any driver for that matter, as it seems like the wheelman of the No. 1 Trackhouse Chevrolet isn’t making many friends at the track.

Regardless, times have changed since Tony Stewart hung up his helmet. Nevertheless, perhaps a little blast from the past wouldn’t hurt today’s drivers, and force them to learn a thing or two.