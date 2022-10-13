Tony Stewart ‘So Mad’ Amid NASCAR Penalties Against Stewart-Haas Racing

In the wake of all the drama surrounding Stewart-Haas Racing – NASCAR penalties and fines – Tony Stewart is not a happy camper right now. The three-time Cup Series champion couldn’t even come up with words when asked about the ongoing Cole Custer issue.

Despite dropping the Kevin Harvick appeal, Stewart-Haas is still dealing with $200,000 in fines as well as a deduction of 50 driver and owner points with Cole Custer. That puts Tony Stewart in a tough position. One that he really doesn’t want to deal with by the sound of it.

“I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said when asked by the media, according to the AP. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.”

Of course, no team owner wants to be called out by NASCAR like this. When it comes to penalties, this is one of the harshest handed out by the governing body. The fact that crew chief Mike Shiplett faces an indefinite suspension really makes this one tough on Stewart-Haas.

When it was announced that SHR decided to revoke its appeal in regard to the Harvick issue, it raised some eyebrows. There are a number of reasons why they would do that, but it might be that they want to hear sooner rather than later about the Custer case.

Whatever the reasoning was, the whole mess of it all has left Tony Stewart feeling upset.

Tony Stewart Going NHRA Over NASCAR This Weekend

So, Tony Stewart isn’t just mad. He doesn’t want anything to do with NASCAR until this is all settled. In fact, he’s going to just avoid the NASCAR scene, at least for this weekend.

“Super glad I’m going drag racing this weekend,” he said. “If it weren’t for the fact that I’ve got a couple of appearances that I have to make, I wouldn’t be in another NASCAR race the rest of the year. Wouldn’t waste my time.”

Strong words from Tony Stewart. It really seems that Stewart-Haas Racing is in a hard spot. As the appeal process unfolds, we will see if the anger is justified or if it is just general frustration.