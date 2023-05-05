Top-5 NASCAR Paint Schemes: AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

As the AdventHealth 400 gets closer, let’s take a look at some of the best paint schemes hitting the track this weekend at Kansas. The NASCAR Cup Series had a strong group of schemes this week. There are some familiar names on the list, but five totally new designs.

With this being the second year of the Next Gen car, I think designers are getting a lot better at working with the new number placement on the cars. When done right, the pushed-forward numerals actually look super clean and pleasing to the eye.

In this week’s schemes, we have the return of Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick in some brand-new looks.

Top-5 schemes for AdventHealth 400

To kick things off, we’re going out of this world. Brad Keselowski is hitting the track with a King’s Hawaiin design that is a collaboration with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Far out, man.

The orange, the purple fading to pink – it’s like an intergalactic sunset.

People on Twitter: "i don't understand why y'all don't paint cars no more y'all should paint the cars"



The car: pic.twitter.com/W2cMyl6Row — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) May 4, 2023

Next up on the list is a really great scheme that I’m very excited to see on the track. Bubba Wallace is hitting Kansas with a Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar design. The maroon and black are perfect, the red numbers on the roof with the black background really pop.

This is far better than his McDonald’s grey blob that he drives most weeks.

Taste so good our unpaid actors couldn’t believe it. 😎



See @bubbawallace pilot the @drpepper Zero Sugar No. 23 Toyota Sunday at @kansasspeedway. pic.twitter.com/Xu4PDNNChY — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) May 2, 2023

Up next on our list of top-5 schemes for the AdventHealth 400, we’re going back to RFK this week. The organization is going to have two awesome schemes on the track. They know how to use orange and chrome to their advantage.

Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Fastenal/Body Guard Ford Mustang looks fast and mean. The hexagon background isn’t as tacky as it looks on certain designs. Hope we see this one again this season.

Look, I don’t make the rules, but when I see a good Busch Light scheme, I highlight that scheme. That’s just how it is. Kevin Harvick is back on our list this weekend because his ForTheFarmers Busch Light Ford.

There’s something about the Mustangs this week. They just look so good! Beer and corn? What’s not to love?

Apparently, this is the RFK/23XI Racing show. I know, I know, but when you see this Tyler Reddick scheme you are going to be just fine with my decision-making, I promise. Reddick is back with another McDonald’s scheme. Last week he had the Ronald McDonald House Charities on his No. 45.

This “Get your own fries” scheme looks so good. Instead of the grey being blank and boring like Wallace’s McD’s scheme, it is utilized. Those fries make it all come together, and gives the car some racing stripes at the same time. 9/10.

Ready to fry the competition this weekend. 🍟@tylerreddick is ready to roll at @kansasspeedway in the @mcdonalds No. 45 Toyota Sunday at @kansasspeedway. pic.twitter.com/kHzelKmqK3 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) May 3, 2023

So, keep an eye out for these designs this weekend during the AdventHealth 400.