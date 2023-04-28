Top-5 NASCAR Paint Schemes: Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

If the weather ever breaks away in Dover, there are going to be some awesome NASCAR paint schemes at the Monster Mile. Right now, it looks like the weather is going to push this race potentially to Monday. But the Wurth 400 will be raced at some point. In the meantime, we’ve got some pretty solid schemes to go over.

Dover is a track that is very interesting. Despite being a mile long, it is grouped in with the intermediate tracks, not the short tracks due to the high banking and fast speeds that can be achieved there.

For this weekend, we have five great paint schemes that feature some different sponsors and NASCAR teams. A lot of good choices for this week, but these five were the best.

Top-5 NASCAR paint schemes at Dover

One of my all-time favorite schemes has to be the green Hunt Brothers Pizza designs. Kevin Harvick has another great one for Dover with a twist. Realtree is also getting in on this design and the camo just brings it all together. Harvick will also be honored by Dover at Turn 4.

For his final race @monstermile, @kevinharvick will drive a new scheme featuring @hbpizza and @Realtree. With 3 career wins on the mile track, can Harvick and No. 4 team find victory lane to add a 4th win at Dover to his resume?#4EVER



Purchase at https://t.co/HQMBlaru6d! pic.twitter.com/X7tEY2QZJX — HappysEShop (@KHI_ESHOP) April 26, 2023

Hunt Bros. used to have camo pizza boxes during hunting season, let’s bring those back while we’re at it!

Then we have a new NASCAR paint scheme from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing. Kroger and Icy Hot are teaming up on this Chevy Camaro for Dover. The 47 has a lot of sponsors, but this is one of my favorite designs. I think fans are going to love it on the track, too.

The contrast of the red and blues and the fact it matches the red and blue JTG logo, I love it. Next time, put the tagline “Rise From Pain” in chrome and this would be almost perfect.

News Release: JTG Daugherty Racing team and @icyhot deliver fast-acting relief @MonsterMile.



Icy Hot will appear as a co-primary on the No. 47 @kroger Camaro at Dover this weekend.



Read more here: https://t.co/s151VmV5bY pic.twitter.com/FJWzTzF3tG — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) April 26, 2023

Here is a design that will always be classic – A&W Restaurants are back with Front Row Motorsports for another race. The orange and brown are great. I think this design uses the extra door space very well, helping that number look more natural pushed forward.

Celebrating Root Beer Float Week is a great way to spend NASCAR weekend, don’t you think?

COMPETITION NOTES: The No. 34 @awrestaurants Ford team and @Mc_Driver are looking for a Root(ing) good time at Dover Motor Speedway 🍔🥤



Read more:👉https://t.co/FPBIVHoiQu pic.twitter.com/kyNJ3qcMSk — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) April 25, 2023

Of course, 23XI Racing is bringing a great paint scheme for this NASCAR weekend. Bubba Wallace is in his usual McDonald’s No. 23. So we’re talking about the 45 and Tyler Reddick here. I said McDowell’s car had a good door design, and this Ronald McDonald’s House Charities car is even better. It is simple, but the colors look great and everything is centered well.

A really solid scheme all the way around, even with the Monster logo on the rear.

Supporting families on and off the track.

@TylerReddick will pilot the @RMHC No. 45 Toyota Sunday at the @MonsterMile. pic.twitter.com/pbCOArK1m5 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) April 25, 2023

Finally, we have Daniel Suárez in the No. 99 Chevy Camaro. This week he is back with Freeway. That blue design with the green and white accents has looked great. Now, Freeway Insurance is teaming up with Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull.

The pop star and Trackhouse Racing owner has a new album coming out named after his NASCAR team. Now, he’s on yet another NASCAR paint scheme. I mean, how could I not include this?

Buckle up, @pitbull.@Daniel_SuarezG bout to take you for a WILD ride in Dover. 😎 pic.twitter.com/P4KbTfW7yH — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) April 25, 2023

So, which paint scheme is your favorite? There are going to be other great designs on the track, but these five really stuck out this week. Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Wabash Ford looked great. Todd Gilliland’s Speedy Cash Ford looked good too.

If they can get the race in this weekend it will be fun seeing these cars compete out there. If not, buckle up for Monday afternoon.