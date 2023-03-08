Trackhouse Racing Announces Former F1 Champ Kimi Räikkönen Will Drive at Circuit of the Americas

A Formula 1 legend will be back racing for a NASCAR team later this month. Kimi Räikkönen, the 2007 F1 world champion, will drive for Trackhouse Racing in the No. 91 car at the Circuit of the Americas the weekend of Mar. 24-26.

Räikkönen is racing as part of Trackhouse’s Project 91. He was the first driver to race for Project 91, finishing 37th at Watkins Glen in 2022 after crashing out.

Räikkönen won the 2018 Formula 1 United State Grand Prix run at COTA racing for Ferrari. That was on a much different track layout, of course. And it was his 21st and last win in Formula 1 before retiring.

But the Finnish driver, known in F1 paddocks as the “Ice Man,” can seemingly be coaxed to come drive for a NASCAR team on a few weekends here and there.

F1 Champion Kimi Raikkonen Ends His Day at Watkins Glen Early After Wreck with Austin Dillon

What a disappointing finish for former F1 Champion Kimi Raikkonen in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Kimi has no intentions of racing again in stock cars, and it ended with a wreck on Lap 48. That Trackhouse Racing garage has some real magicians in their crew because all of these cars are fast on the road. Even the No. 91 had some great runs.

We will forever ask what could have been. Kimi Raikkonen was running well on the day. He finished P19 at the end of Stage 1, and then for a lot of the second stage, the F1 champ was running in the top 10. He had a different tire strategy than many other drivers. However, he was running fast and proving that he was a master behind the wheel – any wheel.

Check out the wreck below. It seems that we see Ross Chastain get into Dillon and that leads to the Raikkonen wreck as well.

Unfortunately, our race is over. What a bummer way to end a strong day.



pic.twitter.com/MvBS0iDx3I — PROJECT91 (@THProject91) August 21, 2022

We were wondering if Kimi Raikkonen was going to get a good bump or two. Well, he did. He now knows what it feels like to spin out in a Next Gen car. Project 91 wanted to see how far they could push this. If a wreck was going to happen, I’m sure they would have liked to see it happen while battling in the final laps of the race.

Still, when you get up and run laps in the top group during your first NASCAR race ever, in the rain – that’s special. Maybe this disappointing finish will give us another chance to see Kimi on a NASCAR track. Champions don’t go out so easily.