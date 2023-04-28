Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull naming his next album ‘Trackhouse’

When you get Mr. Worldwide involved in NASCAR, crazy things happen. Trackhouse Racing and Pitbull are a perfect match. The pop star has announced that he will release an album titled “Trackhouse” after this NASCAR team, and that’s not all.

Last week while NASCAR was in town for the GEICO 500 at Talladega, Trackhouse Racing put on a little show. If you were lucky enough to know about it, then you got to see and possibly participate in Pitbull’s newest music video featuring Lil Jon.

NASCAR is going worldwide with Pitbull, folks. “Trackhouse” the album is coming out July 7 and this music video for “Jumpin” should have you pumped up for this weekend’s race.

For those that say NASCAR is dead or dying or no one watches – Mr. Worldwide watches. Heck, he’s an owner! Not to mention Michael Jordan and some other “non-NASCAR” stars that have gotten into racing in the last few years.

When Pitbull gets on stage, he puts on a show. It turns out he has drivers like Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez who can put on a show on the track. Trackhouse Racing is the new cool team, that won’t stop any time soon.

Trackhouse Racing is worldwide

Not only is Pitbull the owner of Trackhouse Racing, he’s a massive ambassador for NASCAR. He’s still a huge star all across the globe and is never afraid to come to a NASCAR race and show that he can mingle with the race fans.

The artist is very excited to come out with this new album in July.

“The whole initiative when we got together with Trackhouse was all about uniting people and also creating awareness for Trackhouse and also for the sport and NASCAR,” said Pitbull, via NASCAR.com. “So, I feel that music is a universal language. It unites, it doesn’t divide. It’s the same way that you can utilize the race car and how everybody loves racing.”

When you go to the track, there are all kinds of different folks there. NASCAR isn’t what it used to be and that can be just as much of a good thing as a bad thing. The sport needs fans and teams like Trackhouse Racing are helping to bring them in.