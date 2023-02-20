Travis Pastrana Describes ‘Honor’ of Racing in the Daytona 500 After P11 Finish

After a P11 finish in the Daytona 500, Travis Pastrana has a lot to be proud of. Most of all, he’s grateful for the opportunity. Pastrana came back to NASCAR to do one thing, drive in The Great American Race. He earned his way in and made quite a statement.

There are stock car drivers that have done nothing but prepare for their debut in the NASCAR Cup Series since they were 5 years old. Travis Pastrana is not a rear-wheel driver, he is not an asphalt guy, and he definitely hasn’t had the best stock car record.

But in his Cup debut, at the Daytona 500, he finished P11. A lot of drivers would love to be able to say the same. Always one to have the ultimate respect for his fellow competitors, Pastrana was humble and graceful in his words after leaving the care center.

“This succeeded all my expectations as far as result,” Pastrana said, via Dustin Long of NBC. “These are the best drivers in the world. I’m not a great rear-wheel driver, I’m not a great pavement driver, restriction plate racing is a little different. We had a great team with this Toyota [23XI] team.

“It was an honor to be on the track with these guys, it was amazing that we were able to put it in the top 20. I’m proud of everyone involved and so thankful to be here.”

How can you not love Travis Pastrana? He’s the ultimate motorsports figure and this is just another addition to his already legendary resume.

Travis Pastrana Knows His Limits

There’s a reason why Travis Pastrana won’t be back in the Cup Series. As someone who has been at the top of his respective discipline more times than many people can count, he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.

He just knows that at this point in his career, things aren’t going to change that much. Not with his evolving life away from sports.

“I’m not good enough to be the best at this sport with my skillset. The amount of time it would take right now, I’m trying to slow down. The reason I’m here is because I feel like this is the best I’ve ever been as a driver. We’ve been winning championships on the dirt, and just wanted to experience the whole Daytona Speedweeks.”

Always a champion, always a humble competitor – Travis Pastrana finished P11 at the Daytona 500! Not only that, he officially finished as the top 23XI driver on the day. That’s not too bad for a debut.