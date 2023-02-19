Travis Pastrana Explains How ‘Days of Thunder’ Inspired His Journey to the Daytona 500

Amazingly, we are going to see Travis Pastrana line up and race in the Daytona 500 today. And we have Days of Thunder to thank for it. The action sports star has been winning gold medals since he was 14. But this NASCAR race is a different beast.

While talking to Corey LaJoie on Stacking Pennies, Travis Pastrana highlighted his love for racing. He is so passionate about motorsports. This NASCAR journey started years ago. With Pastrana and his cousin, lovingly known as “Special” Greg.

I mean, who watches Days of Thunder and doesn’t fall in love with the sport? It’s contagious.

“We watch a movie called ‘Days of Thunder’ just randomly. He watched that he was like ‘That is awesome!’ Now I realize it was in fast motion and everything. But still, it was awesome that first scene … And I was like ‘One day I’m going to race the Daytona 500.’ And he looked and he saw the pit crew and he was like ‘I’m going to be on your pit crew.'”

This has been a busy week for Pastrana. He wasn’t just in Daytona to compete in the 500 he also suited up in the Truck Series again. That was pretty good for the driver. He made some decent runs and in the rain-shortened race, he finished P13.

However, Sunday is what it is all about. Today is the Great American Race. It is what he and his cousin dreamed about all those years ago when Greg was kicked out of the house.

Travis Pastrana Has a Strong Team Around Him

It really helps that Travis Pastrana has a great 23XI Racing team around him. He also has a group of great supporters. That includes the family of the late Ken Block. The two action sports stars were close friends and Block’s family were special guests this week for the Daytona 500.

However, when he’s on that track he’ll have Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick as teammates. Not to mention his new boss Denny Hamlin. Hamlin has won this race three times. Bubba finished second last year. Reddick won three races in 2022.

You can look at his inexperience, but it’s Daytona. Everyone has a shot. This is superspeedway racing and we’re going to get a show.

Travis Pastrana is the greatest showman in the field, so why not him?