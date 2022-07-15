Ty Dillon Departing Petty GMS Motorsports at End of 2022 Season

After just one season driving for Petty GMS Motorsports, Ty Dillon will be looking for another ride for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The driver of the No. 42 Chevy Camaro made the announcement on Twitter Friday.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to drive the No. 42 for Petty GMS this year,” Dillon wrote. “However, at the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series season we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I’m looking forward to what is next in the future.”

Petty GMS Motorsports issued the following statement Friday on the decision to part ways with Dillon:

“We are appreciative of what Ty has done this year to help grow Petty GMS. As we continue the season, we remain focused on strong runs and getting the No. 42 Chevy Camaro to victory lane. We wish Ty all the best in the future.”

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Dillon, 30, was picked up by Petty GMS ahead of their inaugural Cup season in 2022 before the race team purchased the majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports. Dillon has picked up one top-ten finish this season, in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Dillon’s season started out strong, recording nine top-20 finishes through the first 14 races of the season. Dillon, however, has finishes of 27th, 23rd, 31st, 20th and 28th in his last five races. He sits 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series Standings.

Ty Dillon Winless Over Nine-Year Career in NASCAR Cup Series

Prior to getting behind the wheel of the 42, Dillon spent four seasons with Germain Racing from 2017-20. Driving the No. 13 Chevy Camaro, Dillon finished 24th, 27th, 24th and 26th respectively in the end of the season standings. Germain Racing closed shop after the 2020 campaign, leaving Dillon looking for another ride.

He raced on a part-time basis in 2021 for Gaunt Brothers Racing, finishing a season-high 19th in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway.

Team owners Richard Petty, Maury Gallagher and Mike Beam will be tasked with finding another driver to pair alongside Erik Jones, driver of the iconic No. 43 car. Per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Noah Gragson is the leading candidate to replace Dillon in the 42. Gragson, 23, has seven career wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving for JR Motorsports in the No. 9 car.

At 3 p.m., the same time as Dillon’s announcement, Petty tweeted out “I’m done. That’s it. I’m giving you The Bird.”

I’m done. That’s it. I’m giving you The Bird. — Richard Petty (@therichardpetty) July 15, 2022

It’s currently unclear if Petty’s tweet is connected to Dillon’s announcement. Hardee’s, however, might’ve answered that question. The fast-food company commented on Petty’s post “Whatcha got cookin?” Hardee’s is collaborating with “The King” on its Hand-Breaded Chicken platform this summer.