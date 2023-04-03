Ty Gibbs Earns Third Straight Top-10 Finish at Richmond Raceway

Don’t look now, but Ty Gibbs is starting to hit his stride. Richmond Raceway marked the third straight top-10 finish by Gibbs. When you consider the last three NASCAR races were at Atlanta, COTA, and Richmond – it shows how versatile he is as a driver.

Say what you will about nepotism, Ty Gibbs can drive a damn car. He has three straight P9 finishes. On a superspeedway in Atlanta, on the road at COTA, and this short track in Richmond. He can do it all and is starting to send a message to the rest of the field.

I think in his rookie year, Gibbs has done a good job of maintaining a low profile. He remained focused after the race on thanking his team and those that helped him achieve these results.

“Yeah, it’s been pretty solid for us. I think the biggest thing is me just minimizing mistakes,” Gibbs said. He went on, “I think the team is already the best they’re going to be and I mean you can only get better as well, right? I think the team’s really good I just have to minimize my mistakes and I think we’ll be coming home with solid finishes. I’m happy with my, my pit crew did a great job today and my Monster Energy Camry was handling pretty well.”

“I’m still learning that one I think. The fall-off is so bad but we just keep working and working and getting better and better. I’m happy with my 54 boys, they did a good job today.”

Atlanta – 9th

COTA – 9th

Richmond – 9th@TyGibbs is finding his groove. pic.twitter.com/5TjxPQBe6V — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 3, 2023

Not bad for the 2022 Xfinity Series Champion.

Ty Gibbs Finding His Rhythm

When you have a driver like Ty Gibbs that has more or less succeeded in every car he’s ever driven, you expect things like this. Yes, he has had the best equipment his entire young career. However, the Cup Series isn’t like that as much anymore.

While you lost Kyle Busch after last year, adding a 20-year-old in Ty Gibbs is a great move. He’s going to be part of the Cup Series for a long time and fans will have to just accept that. Right now, he’s the top rookie in the series and he isn’t looking to give that up.

Only two drivers are eligible for Rookie of the Year this year. Gibbs and Noah Gragson. They have been rivals for a while now. So, keep an eye out on those two. Right now, Gibbs and his No. 54 Toyota is putting it to Gragson’s No. 43 Chevy.

After COTA, Ty Gibbs led Gragson by 32 points. This week, he’s opened his lead up to 60 points. This Rookie of the Year race is starting to spread out and Gibbs isn’t looking back as he racks up top-10 finish after top-10 finish.