Ty Gibbs Gets Bumped by Noah Gragson, Loses NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship After Early Exit

During tonight’s NASCAR Xfinity Series action things got intense. Racing for a regular season championship can get physical, ask Ty Gibbs. The Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing driver was bumped by Noah Gragson, sending the No. 54 into the wall. He also ended up taking out Sheldon Creed in the process. Creed would fail to qualify for the playoffs.

Gibbs was in contention to win the Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship. As he was wrecked out of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway, AJ Allmendinger clinched. There has been some history between Gragson and Gibbs in the past. Is this a continuation of that contentious relationship?

This season has been a wild one in the Xfinity Series. Ty Gibbs and Gragson both came in tonight with 5 wins a piece. Gibbs had a chance to win the regular season, but that wouldn’t happen. Watch the bump and run from the No. 9 to the No. 54 – Creed was in the wrong place wrong time.

The complexion of the entire season just changed 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Wq2Z5gB88Q — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) September 17, 2022

It has started to become a thing with Gragson, if you check the replies to the tweet above there are plenty of fans remarking on past incidents. However, not everyone was upset. Gibbs definitely has his detractors among the NASCAR fanbase.

So, what do you think, Outsiders? Hard driving or a dirty move? Noah Gragson went on to win the Xfinity Series race at Bristol. This is his third win in a row.

Absolute mayhem on the frontstrech.



We wouldn't expect anything else from a @NoahGragson win. pic.twitter.com/Q7lMguboFk — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) September 17, 2022

Ty Gibbs Focusing on What He Can Control

After the fact, Ty Gibbs was not in the mood to get heated and cause trouble. That is surprising, considering the fact he was in a literal fistfight earlier this season. Since taking on his substitute driver role at 23XI it looks like the 19-year-old has matured. It seems as though he’s the favorite to replace Kyle Busch at JGR next season.

Still, nothing is known for now. What we have are these words from Gibbs. He avoided answering anything directly about Gragson.

Ty Gibbs avoided the questions about what he thought of Noah Gragson’s move and tried to remain positive over not catching AJ Allmendinger for the regular-season title. pic.twitter.com/sCsHdI2F4k — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 17, 2022

When the Cup Series race is over tomorrow night, will Ty Gibbs be having the last laugh? Or is this something that will hang on his mind heading into the playoffs? Hard to tell.